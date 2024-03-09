Rome, March 9 – After the start of work on the alignment of the Canale dei Pescatori shipping channel, yesterday afternoon the President of the Commission for Public Works and Mobility of the municipality, X Di Matteo, assembled a visiting commission. On this occasion, the situation with the dredging work that began on March 5 was analyzed (read here).

“The work concerns the leveling and restoration of navigability of the Fisherman’s Canal in the area between the Lungomare Bridge and the estuary,” say Councilor for Public Works and Heritage Guglielmo Calzerano and President of Commission III for Public Works and Mobility Leonardo di Matteo. “This intervention will, among other things, allow the beach immediately east of the canal to be fertilized by reusing dredged material. We are particularly pleased with the fruitful collaboration with the Councilor for Infrastructure and Public Works of Rome Capitale Segnalini, since we are in a delicate transition phase following the transfer of the delegation to the coast (which also includes the Canale dei Pescatori) from the Municipality to the Municipality, and in order to ensure intervention we had to face a number of complex bureaucratic problems regarding the organization of offices and the availability of funds in the relevant sections of the budget, which we, however, managed to quickly resolve. During the commission we were able to see the beginning of the work and we will continue to follow the work step by step until it is completed, guaranteeing – continue Councilor Calzerano and President Di Matteo – the community of fishermen of Ostia who work near the Canal, the continuation of their important activities and safe navigation, as this has always been a priority for our administration. We thank – conclude Calzerano and Di Matteo – the Councilor for Public Works and Infrastructure of the Capital of Rome Ornella Segnalini, the Director for the Coordination of Infrastructure Development and Urban Services of the Capital of Rome Ernesto Dello Vicario, the Director of the Technical Directorate of the Municipality Gabriele Sani. , Commander of the delegation of Spiaggia di Ostia Francesco Babusci, where together, each according to his skills, we worked to ensure the safety of navigation of the canal, and this will be the path along which we, together with the relaunch of the fishing canal, will continue to achieve this together with all relevant authorities.”