Maddalena Corvaglia participates in Beijing Express together with Barbara Petrillo and during the program she tells what Antonio Ricci did with the cameras off

The world of work often hides critical issues and difficulties within it and every worker in the world tries to overcome and improve these situations. But some situations are difficult to resolve and even years later, they can still affect our being. Maddalena Corvaglia vents precisely about working relationships during Beijing Express, talking about her former employer Antonio Ricci.

Maddalena Corvaglia and Barbara Petrillo

Maddalena Corvaglia, 44-year-old Italian showgirl and presenter, known as the “blonde showgirl”. This title was recognized precisely because between 1999 and 2002 she worked as a showgirl alongside Elisabetta Canalis at Striscia la Notizia. In the following years her career on television continued, as a presenter. Among her various programs we remember the summer version of Paperissima Sprint from 2016 to 2018, together with Vittorio Brumotti and Gabibbo.

Today, the showgirl has decided to undertake a new challenge, but not as a host, but as a participant. In fact, she together with Barbara Petrillo form the couple “Le Amiche” competing in Beijing Express, and are already proving to be formidable opponents. During the program Maddalena Corvaglia indulged in a small outburst about Antonio Ricci. The tissue says:

“Antonio Ricci used to address me as lei, after twenty years he switched to informal address. He did it with everyone. He wanted to keep his distance. Almost all the showgirls have been in love with Ricci. Cool, very intelligent, a little dark. It was his way of respecting these girls who lived in a world full of false promises. With me these things go away immediately.”

The showgirl talks about her former employer, and although several years have passed, the memory is vivid in her mind. Maddalena Corvaglia also says that Ricci had expressed his opinion on the relationship between the young woman, who was nineteen at the time, and Enzo Iacchetti. According to the producer, in fact, the male role in the couple was played by Maddalena and not by Enzo.