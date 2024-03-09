At the top of the list is Sweden. The country noted for its northern lights is also one of the best countries in the world to live. This recognition is due to the fact that it has one of the highest levels of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) per capita, which marks a key indicator of its prosperity and economic development.

You will be surprised to know that there are two countries within America on this list, which are the United States and Canada. The country led by Joe Biden appears in the ranking for its performance in income, employment, education, environmental quality, social relations and life satisfaction. On the other hand, Canada, with Vancouver and Toronto, are among the most livable cities in the world according to the 2019 Global Livability Index.

After conducting surveys of more than 17,000 individuals around the world, the renowned communications media ‘US News & World Report’ identified 73 attributes that represent “success” that allow us to establish which are the 10 countries that stand out above the rest. This meticulous selection process contributes to recognition and excellence on an international level.

Get to know the 5 countries that top this ranking

Swiss Switzerland is recognized as the best country in the world. Photo: Kentubano

2. Canada

One of the most pleasant cities to live in due to the balance between its modern urban amenities and its natural environment. Photo: Kentubano

3. Sweden

Sweden, in the top 3 of the best cities to live, with thousands of coastal islands and inland lakes. Photo: Kayak

4. Australia

The opera house in the city of Sydney, located in the state of New South Wales, Australia, is one of the most famous buildings. Photo: Kayak

5. United States

Downtown New York, known as the city of lights in the United States. Photo: Kayak

Happiness as a key indicator

Cities that foster an environment conducive to happiness often present a combination of factors such as safety, access to health and education services, job opportunities, green spaces, a vibrant community and a rich cultural offering. The perception of individual well-being is closely linked to the quality of these aspects in the urban environment.

This is how Switzerland, despite having a cost of living 56.5% higher than the United States, which is regularly high, its unemployment rates are low and labor in the country is abundant due to the opportunities it offers to its citizens. citizens.

In this context, Switzerland stands out by having cities such as Zurich, Geneva and Basel, which, according to an analysis carried out by Deutsche Bank in 2019, are among the cities with the best quality of life worldwide.

Switzerland has happiness as an essential indicator, sustainable urban development. Photo: Kayak

According to the report ‘Cities and Happiness: A Global Ranking and Analysis’, a growing proportion of urban leaders and planners are prioritizing happiness as an essential indicator in the formulation of policies and in the elaboration of strategies for sustainable urban development. This report highlights that 67.3% consider happiness as an important factor in planning the beginning of their lives.