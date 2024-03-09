photo by Joelle Grace Taylor

NEW YORK – Norah Jones, 9-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and pianist, has released “Visions,” her ninth solo studio album made in collaboration with producer and multi-instrumentalist Leon Michels, as well as the official video for the song “ Paradise” directed by Joelle Grace Taylor which celebrates the roller coaster of life. Visions is a vibrant, joyous 12-song set that’s the yang to the yin of “Pick Me Up Off The Floor,” Norah Jones’ latest album of original songs, released at the start of the 2020 pandemic and which foreshadowed many of the dark emotions of that period.

“The reason I called the album Visions is because a lot of the ideas came in the middle of the night or that moment right before sleep.” says Jones. “We did most of the songs the same way, I was on the piano or guitar and Leon played the drums and we just improvised. I like the rawness between me and Leon, the way he plays garage-style but also soulful, because that’s where he comes from.”

Leon Michels played saxophone in Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings and performed with Lee Fields & The Expressions, Dan Auerbach’s band The Arcs, the Menahan Street Band and his personal project El Michels Affair. Michels and Jones first collaborated on the single “Can You Believe” and later worked together on the 2021 album I Dream of Christmas. Visions also features contributions from trumpeter Dave Guy, bassist Jesse Murphy and drummers Brian Blade and Homer Steinweiss. ‘Visions’ is already available in various formats which include CD, CD Ltd., Vinyl, Vinyl Ltd. and digital. The track list is as follows:

CD

1. All This Time (Norah Jones/Leon Michels)

2. Staring at the Wall (Norah Jones/Leon Michels)

3. Paradise (Norah Jones/Leon Michels)

4. Queen of the Sea (Norah Jones)

5. Visions (Norah Jones)

6. Running (Norah Jones/Leon Michels)

7. I Just Wanna Dance (Norah Jones/Leon Michels/Homer Steinweiss)

8. I’m Awake (Norah Jones)

9. Swept Up in the Night (Norah Jones/Leon Michels)

10. On My Way (Norah Jones/Pete Remm)

11. Alone With My Thoughts (Norah Jones/Leon Michels)

12. That’s Life (Norah Jones/Leon Michels)

Norah Jones will kick off her Visions tour on May 6, which will take her across North America this spring and summer.