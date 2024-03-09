Suara.com – The Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Kemlu) stated that the Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia (KBRI) in Seoul, South Korea, continues to coordinate with local authorities regarding seven Indonesian citizens who were reported missing in a fishing boat accident in South Korean waters, on Saturday (9/ 3/2024).

In a statement received in Jakarta, the Director of Protection for Indonesian Citizens and Indonesian Legal Entities (PWNI-BHI) of the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Judha Nugraha, said that local authorities had informed the Indonesian Embassy in Seoul about the accident.

“The Indonesian Embassy in Seoul has received information from the South Korean government regarding the sinking of the fishing vessel 2 Haesinho in Korean waters due to an accident. “On board the ship there were two South Korean crew members and seven Indonesian crew members,” said Judha.

He said that until 13.00 local time (11.00 WIB) the South Korean Coast Guard authorities evacuated 3 crew members, two of whom were Indonesian citizens, who were found unconscious.

However, the three crew members died while undergoing intensive treatment at the Tongyeong SAR Hospital, he said.

Judha said the Indonesian Embassy in Seoul continues to coordinate with the Korean Coast Guard which is carrying out an intensive search for other crew members who have not yet been found.

“At the same time, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is tracing the family data of Indonesian crew members to inform the process of searching for and fulfilling the rights of crew members,” said Judha.

The fishing boat 2 Haesinho sank on Saturday morning local time in waters located 68 kilometers south of the island in Tongyeong City, South Gyeongsang Province, which is at the southern tip of South Korea.

Nine crew members, including seven Indonesian citizens, were on the 29-ton ship that capsized. (Source: Antara)