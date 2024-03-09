The United States is ready for a change, as this Sunday, March 10, daylight saving time begins, which will require all American citizens to turn their clocks forward one hour.

Within the framework of Daylight Saving Time (DTS), residents of the United States will once again have to adjust their clocks during the early hours of next Sunday. This practice is implemented with the aim of making the most of sunlight and stimulating economic growth, although some states have decided not to implement this measure.

When does daylight saving time start in the United States in 2024?

The time change in the United States is scheduled for Sunday, March 10, at which time the clock will advance one hour at 2:00 am

In the United States, the time change, which is implemented through daylight saving time, takes place in the spring, when clocks are moved forward one hour in March, and in the fall, when they are moved back one hour in November. . Photo: Clarín

When does daylight saving time end in the United States in 2024?

The duration of daylight saving time in the United States spans eight months, which means the clock will go back one hour next Sunday, November 3.

In the United States, the time change was standardized with the Energy Act of 2005, extending daylight saving time from the second Sunday in March to the first Sunday in November. Photo: climate

Will daylight saving time end in the United States?

Uncertainty about the future of daylight saving time in the United States has loomed large, especially in areas like Los Angeles. According to information provided by the nonpartisan, nonprofit organization The Council of State Governments, as of 2022, a total of 19 states have made progress in passing laws that would allow year-round observance of daylight saving time.

However, this decision is subject to approval by Congress and, in some cases, the accession of other states in the region to make the change.

Time change in the United States 2024

During daylight saving time, clocks are moved forward one hour to make better use of daylight. Daylight saving time begins on the second Sunday in March in the United States. Daylight saving time ends on the first Sunday in November, when Clocks go back one hour. The Uniform Time Act of 1966 standardized the practice of daylight saving time in the United States. Time change aims to reduce energy consumption by decreasing the need for artificial lighting and heating.