Overtaking Colombia and Brazil, thanks to the collaboration between Sernanp, the Peruvian Bird Records Committee (CRAP), academics and the private sector, Peru has risen to the top of the global ranking in bird diversity with 1,879 registered species. However, despite this important recognition, specialists continue to promote research, monitoring and conservation of these animals.

Likewise, the Vice Minister of Strategic Development of Natural Resources, Mariela Cánepa, highlighted the joint effort of various sectors and social actors in achieving Peru’s world leadership in bird diversity, and underlined the national pride and commitment towards the conservation of biodiversity. .

This recognition significantly boosts the country’s economy and tourism offer, mentioned the Minister of Foreign Trade and Tourism, Juan Carlos Mathews. Bird watching represents approximately 25% of tourism in Peru, so it plays a crucial role in local and national development.

Get to know the 5 species of representative birds of Peru

Wonderful hummingbird or spatula tail: considered one of the most impressive species of birds in the world, with a length of just 15 centimeters, this bird stands out for its long tail and beak, which represent more than half of its total size.

The most beautiful birds in the world, live only in the jungle of the Amazon region. Photo: PLAAN

White-winged guan: rediscovered in 1977, it is in danger of extinction, so the Chaparrí private reserve, located 790 kilometers north of Lima, in the Lambayeque region, is the conservation home of this species of bird.

Rediscovered in 1977, after 100 years, this bird lives in the dry forests of northern Peru. Photo: Ebird

Peruvian Lopper: This bird, at risk of extinction, is located in the dry forest of northern Peru, extending from Piura to La Libertad. With a size of 18.5 centimeters, the bird stands out for its relatively short but robust beak, which has a slightly rounded tip and subtly serrated edges.

An endangered species, it lives in the dry forest of northern Peru. Photo: Ebird

Little mustachioed owl: it has a length of 13 centimeters, stands out for its short tail and plumage that is characterized by a predominant tone of dark brown. Its whitish chest is dotted with dark spots. It receives its name due to the long, fine feathers that adorn its face, resembling mustaches, which gives it a unique appearance. This species is recognized as one of the smallest owls in the world.

It lives in the humid montane forest of the Amazon and San Martín regions. Photo: Andina

Andean condor: this majestic bird chooses high mountain areas for its habitat, such as the Colca Valley, located 1,131 kilometers southeast of Lima, in the Arequipa region; however, it has also been observed in some coastal areas. The condor has a deep link with Andean culture and mythology, which, along with various factors, contributes to its state of vulnerability.

It is the largest bird in the world and is in danger of extinction. Photo: Animals of Peru