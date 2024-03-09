October 13, 1972 marked a tragedy in aeronautical history when Flight 571 of the Uruguayan Air Force, which was heading towards Santiago de Chile, suffered an accident in the Andes mountain range. There were 45 individuals on board, including 19 members of the Christian Bross school rugby team in Uruguay.

Of this number, 29 lost their lives, while 16 managed to survive the adverse conditions. A cinematographic story, released in theaters on December 15 and available on Netflix since January 4, addresses, through fiction, various events related to the incident, both before and after it.

Within the context of human survival, it is analyzed how 16 individuals managed to overcome the terrible circumstances they had to face. The key question is: what allowed them to survive an air disaster, face the adversities of a snow-covered mountain range, and face countless psychological challenges over a period of 72 days?

Group cooperation, the ability to make critical decisions in times of crisis and adaptation to extreme conditions are fundamental factors that contributed to their survival in a situation like the one experienced by the protagonists of this story.

What were the organizations and tasks of the ‘Snow Society’?

As reported by ‘Sociedad de la Nieve’, a website specialized in the study of this tragedy, in the initial days after the accident, they saw Marcelo Pérez del Castillo, captain of the rugby team present on the flight, assume a role crucial as a leader, who organized work teams among the survivors. Roberto Canessa, Gustavo Zerbino and Liliana Methol were part of the medical team in charge of treating the injuries and ailments of those affected.

The youngest members of the group of survivors, including Roy Harley, Carlos Páez, Diego Storm and Gustavo Nicolich, were given the responsibility of maintaining order and cleanliness in the makeshift shelter inside the wreckage of the plane. On the other hand, those who had injuries dedicated themselves to the task of transforming snow into drinking water, a less physically demanding activity.

A dramatic turn occurred on October 23, when, ten days after the disaster, the group managed to activate a radio through which they learned that rescue operations had been officially suspended. This devastating announcement caused Pérez del Castillo to break down emotionally and abandon his leadership position. Faced with this situation, Fito Strauch, Eduardo Strauch and Daniel Fernández emerged as the new organizational figures, which is why they assumed the coordination of the tasks necessary for the survival of the group.

Food, water and elements for survival

One of the most heartbreaking and crucial decisions for the group’s survival was to resort to consuming the flesh of those who had already died. This act, driven by the extreme need for subsistence in the absence of conventional food sources, became an essential element in keeping survivors alive. This measure, taken in extraordinary circumstances, reflects the intensity of the human struggle to survive in the face of adverse and extreme conditions.

“We were used to living with death, to feeding on our friends who were alive two days ago. That was very hard, but man’s capacity is unlimited, how he can stretch the threshold of pain. Getting to adapt to something that seems monstrous It ended up being something natural,” Zerbino told Teledoce.