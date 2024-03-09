A South American country recently discovered one of the largest reserves of lithium in the world in its territory, something that positions it at the focus of the global energy revolution. The nation becomes a crucial piece on the world map of this essential mineral for battery technology. The resource, a cornerstone in the transition towards cleaner energy, puts the country, involved in one of the biggest economic crises in its history, in a strategic position in the face of growing global demand.

Lithium, also known as ‘white gold’, is the protagonist of a new era in electric mobility and renewable energy storage. In this context, South America emerges as the region with the largest reserves, led in the world ranking by two nations, which take first and second place. In particular, this country not only stands out for its vast reserves, but also for its growing production capacity, consolidating itself as the fourth largest producer in the world.

The second country with the largest lithium reserve in South America

Argentina, with its extensive salt flats in the puna region, is home to the second largest lithium reserve in the world, behind only another South American nation: Bolivia. The importance of this country in this market is supported by the so-called ‘Lithium Triangle’, a region shared with Chile and Bolivia. Together they concentrate 85% of the global reserves of the resource.

For its part, Argentina alone owns 20 million tons of lithium, which generates the desire of more than one tycoon, such as Elon Musk and Bill Gates, who have shown interest in this mineral. In general, lithium positions Latin America in the eyes of the world due to its importance, since it is on its way to being a substitute for oil.

Bolivia and Argentina are owners of the largest lithium reserves in the world. Photo: LR Colombia

Argentina, the fourth largest lithium producer in the world

Lithium production in Argentina is experiencing significant growth, which has positioned it as the fourth country with the world’s largest production of the mineral. The achievement is due to the efficient use of its reserves, second in the world, and the implementation of innovative technologies in the extraction process. 2023 ended with a record lithium export in Argentina. The database specifies that in the first 10 months of last year, sales of US$682 million were made.

On the other hand, one of the points that allows the development of production is foreign investment, which plays a fundamental role in presenting projects that seek to expand productive capacity and promote more sustainable and efficient methods. According to Cepal, Argentina is the country that currently has the most projects around the development of lithium, this due to its regulatory framework open to international private investment.

Why is Bill Gates so interested in lithium from Argentina?

Bill Gates’ interest in Argentine lithium is no coincidence. Through his investment fund Breakthrough Energy Ventures and MIT’s The Engine, Gates seeks to support the development of more efficient and sustainable extraction technologies. The US$20 million investment in Lilac Solutions, a startup that promises to revolutionize lithium extraction, reflects a commitment to less invasive and more environmentally friendly methods.

Like Elon Musk, Bill Gates shows interest in the lithium market in South America. Photo: AFP.

Gates and his partners see Argentina as a living laboratory for innovation in the lithium industry, with the potential to positively impact the reduction of the global carbon footprint. According to David Snydacker, CEO of the startup, “the financing will allow it to implement the technology to extract lithium from unconventional sources, such as oil fields and geothermal power plants.”

This interest in Argentine lithium underlines the country’s importance in the global market and highlights its potential to lead the energy transition. The combination of vast reserves, growing production capacity, and the backing of renowned investors such as Bill Gates, positions Argentina as a key player in the future of clean energy and electric mobility.