Alcoholic beverages are usually present at multiple celebrations or special gatherings between friends and family. However, a serious problem has also been created around it: alcoholism. It is a disease related to excessive alcohol consumption that, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), affects people physically, psychologically and socially.

In this sense, the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) compiled a list of the countries with the highest consumption of alcoholic beverages per capita, among which one in Latin America and the Caribbean stands out among the top 10 at the level. world. What is it and how many liters are we talking about?

The country in Latin America and the Caribbean with the highest alcohol consumption?

The country in Latin America and the Caribbean with the highest per capita alcohol consumption is Antigua and Barbuda. In this nation, with 100,772 inhabitants, it is estimated that each person over 15 years of age drinks 11.88 liters of pure alcohol per year, which places it sixth in the world ranking.

According to the Observatory of Economic Complexity (OEC), Antigua and Barbuda exports US$2.56 million in alcohol, while its imports are US$5.54 million.

Among the most popular alcoholic beverages in Antigua and Barbuda are beers, malts and rums, which are usually produced locally, such as English Harbor rum and Wadadli beer. Likewise, in special celebrations, such as Christmas, it is traditional to drink Ponche Kuba cream liqueur, known for its sweet flavor and high alcohol percentage.

Data collected by the WHO, in 2016, indicate that men have a greater consumption of these drinks, with 19 liters; while women, 8. In addition, it is estimated that one of the most common causes of alcohol-related death are diseases such as cirrhosis, traffic accidents or cancer.

Ranking of countries with the highest alcohol consumption in Latin America

According to a report from the World Health Organization (WHO), these are the Latin American nations that consume the most alcohol.

Argentina (8.0)Brazil (7.7)Peru (7.5)Chile (6.7)Cuba (6.0)Mexico (5.7)Uruguay (5.5)Colombia (4.9)Honduras ( 3.2)Venezuela (3.0)Guatemala (1.6)

The 5 countries with the most alcohol consumers per capita in the world

