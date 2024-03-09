Easter eggs, skyrocketing prices due to the cocoa crisis (+40%)

Strong increases in the prices of Easter chocolate eggs: according to Codacons, the price lists have risen on average by 24%, after the +15.4% recorded in 2023. Analyzing the price lists of the main large-scale retail chains, Codacons finds that all Easter egg producers have increased their retail prices. Comparing the best-known brands that fill the shelves of Italian supermarkets and hypermarkets every year, if the average price increases are 24%, in some cases they exceed 40%.

The highest-end eggs for adults, with milk or dark chocolate, and weighing between 320 and 365 grams, reach more than 18 euros per piece, with increases of more than 33% compared to the 2023 price lists. For some eggs of well-known brands specializing in chocolate, the price increases even break through to +40%. The prices of children’s eggs linked to cartoons, games, famous characters, TV series, etc., increase on average by 16.7% compared to last year, according to Codacons.

On average, the production of Easter eggs in our country exceeds 31 thousand tons per year, with a turnover estimated at over 300 million euros in 2023: this means that, with the same purchases, the increases will weigh around 72 millions of euros out of consumers’ pockets, the association calculates.

At the basis of the heavy increases for Easter eggs – explains Codacons – is the cocoa crisis: for this raw material the prices currently exceed the record reached in 1977, reaching 6,000 dollars per ton, to which is added the increase in in the last year by 72% for sugar and 52% for cocoa butter.