Retirees considering traveling to another country to enjoy the money earned through years of hard work should carefully evaluate several factors to ensure their comfort in the new destination. The safety of the location, the company during the trip, and local economic conditions are essential to making an informed decision.

The renowned site International Living has compiled a ranking of the five best countries for retirees who want to emigrate and “live a good life”: three of them are in Latin America. This analysis is based on various surveys carried out by travel specialists, which takes criteria such as rentals, gastronomy, health system, economic stability, among others.

The 5 ideal countries for those looking for a new life after retirement

Colombia: with a manageable cost of living and effective regulation of public service prices, Colombia is presented as an affordable option. Although costs have been increasing, the country maintains its accessibility. Rents vary by city, with prices more competitive in Bogotá than in Medellín. The gastronomic offer is economical and traditional lunches and coffees at low prices stand out in several cities.

Colombia, located in the northwestern region of South America, is a country rich in geographic, cultural and biological diversity. Photo: Pixabay

“The biggest benefit of retiring in Colombia is the affordability and ease of traveling from one region to another. Going off the beaten path in Colombia still requires caution, although the country has made significant progress in improving safety over the past 20 years. Nuqui and Chocó are located on the lesser-known Pacific coast, known for its rainforests, biodiversity and African heritage,” the official website states.

Colombia is the only country in South America with coasts on the Pacific Ocean and the Caribbean Sea. It has a variety of landscapes including mountains, valleys, jungles, plains and deserts. Photo: Pixabay

Thailand – This vibrant Southeast Asian destination provides an affordable lifestyle with affordable luxuries. From its beaches to the northern mountains, Thailand offers accommodation for all budgets. Its street food is affordable, and it also has places with haute cuisine at reasonable prices. Additionally, the healthcare system is top-quality and public transportation is efficient and cheap, making for an enriching experience for expats and tourists.

“Everyday expenses, including food and dining out, are also noticeably more reasonable in Malaysia. The country has a diverse culinary scene, offering local and international cuisine at affordable prices,” the website explains.

Malaysia: Located in the heart of Southeast Asia, this country attracts people of all ages with its dynamic, low-cost living. With more than four centuries of history welcoming foreigners, Malaysia offers stunning landscapes, a welcoming population and a stable economy. Its proximity to Thailand and Singapore, along with more than 800 islands, makes Malaysia a place of charm and accessibility.

Ecuador: This country stands out for its affordability, which makes it a preferred destination for retirees. Low rent and food costs allow for comfortable living on a modest income. The accessibility to quality medical services and discounts for retirees add to the attractiveness of Ecuador as a viable option for those seeking quality of life without compromising their economy.

Ecuador is known for its extraordinary biodiversity and variety of ecosystems, including the Pacific coast, the Andes, the Amazon and the Galapagos Islands. Photo: Pixabay

“The low cost of living throughout the country is also one of the main attractions for expats, as is the fact that Ecuador uses the US dollar as its currency. It’s easy to rent a comfortable, spacious apartment or house for about $600 a month in many places; the markets’ fresh produce is locally grown, delicious and incredibly cheap; Public transportation is ubiquitous and very affordable,” according to International Living.

Ecuador, located in the northwest region of South America, is a country with rich geographic, cultural and biological diversity, and has unique characteristics that distinguish it on the continent. Photo: Pixabay

Mexico: With its diverse landscape, from idyllic beaches to towering mountains, Mexico offers a dynamic lifestyle. Mexican cuisine, varied and accessible, along with a high-quality health system at lower costs than in the United States, position Mexico as an outstanding option for retirement.

Mexico offers everything from arid deserts to humid jungles, tropical beaches, mountains and volcanoes. Photo: Pixabay

“Mexico is one of the best countries to retire for many reasons. Lifestyle, culture, warmth of its people and affordability without losing luxury. Because the cost of living is lower, you can afford a little more luxury in your life and Mexico has a lot to offer.”

Mexico has a rich cultural heritage that combines indigenous elements with those brought by the Spanish during colonization. Photo: Pixabay

These destinations not only offer economic advantages, but also enrich the life experience of retirees who decide to embark on a new stage abroad.