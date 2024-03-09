Finally we had a conversation about Formula 1 racing again. After several weeks of mud on the track, we can talk about the departure of Sainz, the replacement of Bearman, the strong pole position of Max Verstappen and the duel behind him between Perez, Leclerc and Alonso. McLarens and Mercedes start behind them, followed by Tsunoda and Stroll.

All drivers except Bearman and Hulkenberg will start the 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on medium tyres. Debutant and Hulk start with the softest composition. Pirelli predicts a universal strategy: medium to hard tires. Bearman and Hulkenberg will want to fight back early to make up the extra stop time. Okay, enough predictions: let’s go racing!

Start of the 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen is the best and immediately cuts off Charles Leclerc. Ferrari can also look better in the mirrors because, like last week, Sergio Perez got off to a good start. A little further on, Lando Norris releases the clutch too quickly and rolls out of the starting area. Norris responds by applying the brakes, but as soon as he stops again, the lights go out. Thus, Norris has a false start, and as a result he receives an additional disadvantage. Oddly enough, he will not suffer any punishment for this. Would he have stopped again in time and not been left outside his profession?

Alpine’s dismal start to the season continues at the start of Jeddah. During the warm-up lap, Gasly reports that he has a problem with the transmission. After the first lap, the team pushes the car inside to prevent more serious problems. Meanwhile, Perez continues to fight Leclerc and it hits home early in the fourth round. When Perez is second, the gap to his teammate is two seconds.

Stroll crashed and caused a parade of pit stops

In the sixth of 50 rounds, it’s also the end of practice for Lance Stoll. The Canadian driver hits the inside of the wall with his left front wheel in the fast turn 22. The steering linkage breaks off, the Aston Martin becomes uncontrollable and Stroll ends up in the wall. Stroll’s mistake ensures the new Vantage Safety Car will be allowed on the track. Great marketing, Lance!

The teams of Norris, Hamilton, Hulkenberg and Zhou all bring yellow flags for a new set of tyres. Red Bull gives the green light to Perez too early after his tires were changed. Perez sends his car back into the pit lane, but Alonso is blocked. Aston Martin barely manages to avoid a collision. For this, Perez receives a five-second penalty.

Norris is allowed to lead on the restart and does so well. Verstappen cannot launch an attack into the first corner and re-open the gap even by one second. McLaren may be faster on some type of tyre, but Norris is still a great contender.

Verstappen takes back the lead and runs out

But in the thirteenth round it was all over. Verstappen overtakes the McLaren on the straight with much more speed. Then the championship leader opens a two-second gap in the blink of an eye. Albon and Magnussen are in the clinch at the back. The Haas driver pretends his competitor isn’t there and pins him against the wall. For this, Magnussen receives a ten-second penalty. Later, the same Magnussen uses more asphalt than allowed to overtake Tsunoda. This means he receives another ten penalty seconds.

Halfway through the race, Verstappen is still in control of the race and leads his teammate Perez by seven seconds. The reigning world champion improves on his fastest lap on almost every lap and looks to be heading for an easy win again. In the center of the field the cars remain quite close to each other, and outside the top ten there is a lot of exchange with good overtaking. But yes, an objective football fan will not turn on Studio Sport tomorrow night to hear what PEC Zwolle-Volendam has become.

Norris and Hamilton go hunting for software

With twelve laps to go, Hamilton and Norris make their first pit stops. They are moving from medium to soft tires. On these tyres, the two British drivers should now make a quick comeback and return to the top five. The problem for both riders is that they keep attacking each other and lose valuable time.

Their first meeting is the newcomer Teddy Bear. Every lap he asks what the difference is between his Ferrari and the two cars on soft tyres. But Norris and Hamilton had too few laps left to overtake Ferrari. Biermann finished seventh in his first Formula One race. Despite the penalty, Perez finished second, while Leclerc took the podium and set the fastest lap of the race.

Max Verstappen achieved another nice result

Verstappen finishes first for the 56th time in 187 Formula 1 races. This means he has a higher race/win percentage than Michael Schumacher. Verstappen has now won 29.94 percent of his races. Only Hamilton has a higher percentage – 30.8 percent. Thus, Verstappen will soon overtake Hamilton as well.

2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix results

Verstappen Perez Leclerc Piastri Alonso Russell Bierman Norris Hamilton Hulkenberg Albon Ocon Tsunoda Sargeant Magnussen Riccardo Bottas Zhou Stroll Gasly