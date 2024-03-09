This evening at the La Scala theater in Milan, when the audience will already be all in the room, but before the curtain rises for the ballet Madina, a banner 2.5 meters high by 15 meters wide will be lowered with the words ‘Cease fire ‘. The initiative, promoted by Slc Cgil and “immediately shared by all the workers and also by the superintendence”, is aimed “at anyone who shoots, without adjectives or choices of places and without going into the merits of rights and wrongs, given that when one shoots we all failed”, the union representative Paolo Puglisi explains to Adnkronos.

When the banner is lowered, the workers of the Teatro alla Scala will take to the stage “without saying a word, because there is no need to speak”. Together with them “I believe that the superintendent Dominique Meyer will also appear on stage, who immediately welcomed this very beautiful initiative”, says Puglisi, explaining that the workers wanted to send a message for peace, but “trying to avoid carrying out raids like they did in other theaters, displaying banners without everyone’s knowledge. We chose instead to share the initiative with all the workers first and then propose it to the superintendent.”

A “coincidence” – he says – that the poster for the ceasefire is displayed before the Madina, a ballet whose protagonist is a young woman, who grew up in a theater of war and is pushed by her family to carry out a suicide attack in a Western capital, who ultimately will choose not to die and not kill.