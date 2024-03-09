Riccione, March 9, 2024 – general spring swimming competition with an Olympic touch of medals and records set by the Azzurri. The national tournament in Riccione ended this afternoon and begins the next swimming competition. Settecolli will take place at the Stadio del Nuoto in Rome in June (from the 21st to the 23rd).

Leonardo Deplano scores a personal hat-trick. And qualification for Paris 2024. The pass also comes in the 100m freestyle and is not improved by anyone. Simone Quadarella and Benedetta Pilato won the 400m freestyle and 50m breaststroke titles. Simone Cerasuolo is in excellent form and takes first place in the men’s 50m breaststroke.

4X100 RECORD GOLDEN FLAME BUT ALSO SMILES DEPLANO. At the end of Assoluti, the success of the Italian club record of Fiamme Oro in the 4×100 freestyle. Alessandro Miressi (48″ 51″), Manuel Frigo (48″ 31″), Giovanni Carraro (49″ 01″) and Thomas Ceccon (48″ 34″) swam 3′ 14″ 17″ to improve on 3′ 14″ x 60″, installed by the same team in November. However, the relay confirms Leonardo Deplano’s Olympic qualification in the 100m freestyle. 48 inches 09, signed by the Tuscan sprinter, registered with the Carabinieri and CC Aniene, trained by Sandra Michelini and with a pass to the Games also in the 50 meters, in the race and not improved by any other athlete in the overall classification, allows the 24-year-old Florentine to take second place available for participation in the individual competition at the Olympics together with Alessandro Miressi.

PILATO SHOW. It’s not an Olympic event, but the 50m breaststroke is always a spectacle, especially when the leading lady is Italian record holder (29in 30in) and continental vice-champion Benedetta Pilato, who dominates it with another stunning time. The 18-year-old from Taranto, registered for Fiamme Oro and SS Aniene, coached by Antonio Satta and winner of the Rome 2022 double distance gold, swims the same as in the morning (29:59), at 29:87 and below. the times set in Doha (30:01 in the final, 29:91 in the semi-finals and 29:89 in the heat) for bronze at the World Championships, when she confirmed herself on the world podium, from which she has never fallen since she was fourteen; On the podium, but clearly behind and above 29 inches, were Arianna Castiglioni (Fiamme Gialle/Team Insubrica) with 30 inches 71 and Anita Bottazzo (Fiamme Gialle/Imolanuoto) third with 30 inches 94. “I’m happy because this is my twenty-ninth result of less than thirty seconds in the 50-meter breaststroke,” emphasizes the European short course champion. “I had a difficult few weeks because I was thinking a lot about the World Championships in Doha and the gold that was within my reach. I was also sad that I didn’t swim the 100 meters here, but with Antonio (ed. Satta) we made some assessments, also from an Olympic point of view.”

CERASUOLO SUPER. Few doubt his talent, but sometimes he stopped at the moment of dedication. Simone Cerasuolo shakes off too many fears and dominates the men’s 50m breaststroke with a crazy time, two tenths of a second off the Italian record (26:33) set by Nicolo Martinenghi for gold in Rome 2022 and ahead of Cera. The 21-year-old footballer from Romagna, registered for Fiamme Oro and Imolanuoto, followed by Cesare Casella, flies with the squad at 26:53 (previously 26:76) and becomes the second Italian performer. “We needed this time because it gives “I have confidence and energy. I know I can reach the Olympic limit in the 100m, but sometimes I don’t swim them as well as I would like,” emphasizes Cerasuolo, who won gold at the European Under-23 Championships in Dublin in 2023. “ I dedicate this victory to my coach Cesare Casella: I will never tell him and he is fundamental to me. This is a constant support in my career. “Completing the podium were Ludovico Blue Art Viberti (CN Torino) with a result of 27” 03 and the amazing Slovenian from Triestina Nuoto’s Peter Stevens clocked 27 inches 74 seconds, a hundredth better than Alessandro Pinzuti (Army/In Sports Ran Rosse), who is third in the race. unopened rating.

SCREAMING QUADRELLA. Just over a second separates the exceptional Simone Quadarella from qualifying for the Olympics (4ft 05in 2in) in the 400m freestyle, apparently won as a master, following victories in the 800m and 1500m after winning gold at the World Championships in Doha for a historic performance. double. The 25-year-old Roman from Circolo Canottieri Aniene, followed by Christian Minotti and the reigning European silver medalist, wins by a landslide in 4’06:55 and will try to attack the third ticket to Paris anyway. at the sixtieth Settecolli IP Trophy tournament. The queen of European and world middle-distance running is ahead of Antonietta Cesarano (Fiamme Oro/Time Limit) in 4:11:09 and Linda Caponi (carabiners) in 4:11:64. “I was very tired and felt heavy even during the warm-up,” emphasizes Simone, silver medalist at the Rome 2022 continental competition. — I spoke with Christian (ed. Minotti), who still advised me to enjoy the race and not think too much about the time. Now I’ll take a few days off, then I’ll resume preparations for the Olympics. My idea is to return to racing in June.”

PANZIERA IS GROWING, BUT NOT ENOUGH. Regret that she is only five tenths away from Olympic qualification (2’08″5), but also the knowledge that she will arrive in Settecolli in June. Margherita Panziera, however, confirms signs of growth after a difficult winter during which she competed very little and wins “her” 200m backstroke.The three-time European champion, registered for Fiamme Gialle and SS Aniene, trained by Gianluca Belfiore, finished ahead of everyone with a time of 2’09’08, by sixty-two hundredths faster than the very good Erika Francesca Gaetani, who went under 2 minutes for the first time in her career 10. The 20-year-old athlete from Salento, registered in the Carabinieri and in the sport of Ran Rosse, is followed by Daniele Di Nizio and first in the 100 meters , finished with a time of 2’09:70, which erased the 2’10’28, which allowed her to move up from fifth to fourth place among Italian performers.”I really gave everything I had to swim at the Olympics, but it didn’t help,” says Panziera, an economics graduate. – I will try again at Italian international competitions and will prepare to show my best side. “I knew tonight wouldn’t be easy because things haven’t gone smoothly in recent months.”

MATTEAZZI IS BACK. Alberto Razzetti was absent from the 400m medley, as well as the 200m, but Pier Andrea Matteazzi showed a good performance and climbed to the top step of the podium with an advantage over his opponents. The 27-year-old from Vicenza, registered with Impero and In Sport Rane Rosse and trained by Federico Benda, clocks 4:14:90 but is still a long way from the Olympic time limit (4:11:9); The Venetian mixed athlete is followed by youngsters Cristian Mantegazza (Team Trezzo) and Samuele Martelli (H. Sport), both swimming below their personal best, respectively second with a time of 4 minutes 18 minutes 52 minutes (previous 4 minutes 18 inches 92 minutes) and third with the result is 4 minutes. 18″ 66″ (previously 4′ 18″ 90″). “I’m happy with what I did in the water, but I knew I didn’t have time for Paris. “I’m finalizing my preparations for the summer,” says Matteazzi, bronze medalist at the 2022 Rome continental tournament. “After two rather difficult years, I found the right feeling again.”

DE TULLIO HATRICK. Luca De Tullio’s rise continues unabated, too: he won the 1500m freestyle, completed a mid-distance super hat-trick after victories in the 800m and 400m. The 20-year-old Apulian is registered for Fiamme Oro and CC Aniene. , coach Christian Minotti – touches at 15’02:71 and is ahead of the Sardinian Marcello Guidi (Fiamme Oro/RN Cagliari) at 15’03’72 and the Roman Ivan Giovannoni (Fiamme Oro/Aurelia Nuoto) at 15’07’62. “I’m very angry because I know I deserve less time,” says De Tullio Jr. “I don’t know what went wrong. I will review the race with my coach.”

50 YOUNG BUTTERFLIES. Sonia Laquintana wins the 50 butterfly for the second overall title of her career. The 23-year-old from Pordenone but at home in Bologna, registered with NC Azzurra 91 and trained by former Italian Arianna Barbieri, finishes with a personal best of 26:17 (previously 26:19) to defeat Viola Scotto di Carlo (Napoli Nuoto ). ) at 26″40 and Costanza Cocconcelli (Fiamme Gialle/NC Azzurra 91) at 26″67. “Winning always feels good and it’s a great time for me after being called up to the World Championships in Doha,” Laquintana states, “I hope it continues.”

RATING BY COMPANY. Carabinieri women’s success with 246 points, eight more than CC Aniene, second with 238 points; Third place went to In Sport Reine Rosse with a score of 197.50. In the men’s sector, the Aniene Rowing Club won with 262 points; followed by Fiamme Oro with 217 and the army with 194.

BALANCE OF TECHNICAL DIRECTOR CESARE BUTINI. “It was an exciting championship with big names who confirmed themselves and many young people who performed very well, and this is a good sign for the next four years that will lead us to Los Angeles 2028. Thanks also to the many athletes Thanks to the work of the technicians they maintained optimal physical shape, despite two special combines, the European Short Course Championships and the World Close Course Championships. We have seen the exploits of Sarah Curtis and Alessandro Ragaini and the return of Filippo Megli, which I am particularly pleased about. Simone Quadarella paid tribute to Assoluti as best she could, without sparing herself after the World Cup in which she was the protagonist. It’s great to see the excitement and competition that exists in both the women’s and men’s sprints, and it bodes well for the Olympic relays. We will also wait and support all those guys who have not yet received an Olympic pass: Panziera and Restivo come to mind. I saw excellent results in the women’s mixed teams with Francesca Freesia, who improved significantly and made a good impression. In short, there are no serious critical problems. Indeed, as said earlier, I am glad to see that behind the backs of the greats many young talents are emerging: together with the Federation we are already planning the next four-year period. We must never sit back and stop.”

Women’s rating by company

(three best civilian and military companies overall / 60 company points)

1. Carabinieri 246 (211 people + 35 relays)

2. UK Aniene 238 (213+25)

3. In sports Ran Ross 197.50 (180.50+17)

4. Fiamme Jalle 191 (167+24)

5. 144th Army (112+32)

7. Swimming club “Azzurra” 91,103.50 (103.50+0)

Men’s ranking by club

(top three civilian and military companies overall / 58 points)

1. UK Aniene 262 (234+28)

2. Golden Flame 217 (184+33)

3. 194th Army (172+22)

4. In sports, Ran Ross 141 (124+17)

5. Carabinieri 134 (112+22)

7. Imolanized 111 (111+0)

Photo by Giorgio Scala and Andrea Masini / DBM