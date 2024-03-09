Cortina d’Ampezzo, March 9, 2024 – Michela Moioli is unique. Azzurra continues its positive streak of success and also reaches the podium in Cortina d’Ampezzo. The joy of the 2018 Olympic champion at the Snowboard Cross World Cup was enormous.

After his triumph in Sierra Nevada, he finished third. And at the penultimate stage of the World Championship.

According to AGC coni.it, “The Italian, who reached the grand final, crossed the finish line behind Britain’s Charlotte Banks and Czech Eva Adamcikova, placing her hands on the 40th podium of her career on the top circuit.

However, in the men’s competition there was nothing for Omar Visintin to do, who had to settle for sixth place in the race, which was won by Canadian Eliot Grondin, ahead of American Jake Vedder and Australian Jarryd Hughes.

Photo fisi.org