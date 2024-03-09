Rome, March 9, 2024 – One of the most beautiful pages of rugby in the history of the Azzurri. Italy enjoyed success at a packed Olympic Stadium in Rome and Scotland at the 2024 Six Nations as coach Gonzalo Quesada’s Azzurri beat their opponents 31-29.

A very tough match for both teams, physical, tough, played at a very high level and at a full competitive pace.

Match history, interviews and scoreboard – federugby.it

After the first half ended 16:22, with the Scots being effective in breakaways and one-on-one play, the Azzurri returned to the pitch highly motivated in the second half, performing better in the conquest phase and in defense, managing to build a + 9 to ensure victory in a thrilling finale, keeping the Highlanders’ comeback at bay. The Italians’ heavy goals came from Brex, Lina and Varney, while Garbisi scored an eloquent 5 from 6 from the field in a superb response to an incredible epilogue in Lille.

Match scoreboard:

Rome, Olympic Stadium

GUINNESS SIX NATIONS

Saturday 9 March 2024 | starts at 15.15

ITALY – SCOTLAND 31–29 (Fri. 16–22)

Marcatori: PT 1′ with Garbisi (3-0); 6ft. Fagerson, T. Russell (3-7); 11 feet. Stein, T. Russell (3–14); 14 feet. Brex, i.e. Garbizi (10–14); 24′ Russell (10-17); 28 feet. Schumann, North Carolina (10-22); 34 min. Garbisi (13-22); 39′ cp Page-Clock (16-22). ST 44 ‘m. Linagh, NT (21-22); 58 feet. Varni, i.e. Garbizi (28–22); 73’ crosses Garbisi (31-22); 79 feet. Skinner, T. Russell (31–29)

3Italy: 15 Ange Capuozzo, 14 Luis Lina (Federico Mori, 70), 13 Juan Ignacio Brex, 12 Tommaso Menoncello (Leonardo Marin, 79), 11 Monti Ioane, 10 Paolo Garbisi, 9 Martin Page-Relo (Stephen Varney, 50) , 8 Ross Vincent, 7 Michele Lamaro (c), 6 Sebastian Negri (Lorenzo Cannone, 58), 5 Federico Ruzza, 4 Niccolo Cannone (Andrea Zambonin, 72), 3 Simone Ferrari (Giosue Zilocchi, 50), 2 Giacomo Nicotera ( 50′ Gianmarco Lucchesi), 1 Danilo Fischetti (58′ Mirko Spagnolo)

Available: 16 Gianmarco Lucchesi, 17 Mirco Spagnolo, 18 Giosue Zilocchi, 19 Andrea Zambonin, 20 Lorenzo Cannone, 21 Stephen Varney, 22 Leonardo Marin, 23 Federico Mori

Head Coach: Gonzalo Quesada

Skozia: 15 Blair Kinghorn, 14 Kyle Stein, 13 Huw Jones, 12 Cameron Redpath, 11 Doohan van der Merwe, 10 Finn Russell (cc), 9 George Horne (58′ Ali Price), 8 Jack Dempsey, 7 Rory Darge (70 ) Jamie Ritchie) (cc), 6 Andy Christie ((58′ Matt Fagerson), 5 Scott Cummings, 4 Grant Gilchrist (69′ Sam Skinner), 3 Zander Fagerson (69′ Millar-Mills), 2 George Turner (58′ ) Ewen Ashman), 1 Pierre Schumann (58′ Alec Hepburn)

Positions: 16 Ewen Ashman, 17 Alec Hepburn, 18 Elliot Millar-Mills, 19 Sam Skinner, 20 Jamie Ritchie, 21 Matt Fagerson, 22 Ali Price, 23 Kyle Rowe

Head Coach: Gregor Townsend

Referee: Angus Gardner (RA)

Assists: Carl Dixon and Adam Leal (RFU)

TMO: Marius van der Westhausen (SARU)

Footballers: Garbisi (Italy) 5/6; Russell (SCO) 4/5; Page-Relo 1/1

Man of the match: Juan Ignacio Brex (Italy)

Notes: sunny day, pitch in perfect condition, Prime Minister Georgia Meloni in the stands. Spectators 69,800

Gonzalo Quesada, head coach of the Italian national team, on the transformation of mentality in such a limited time in his role. “The greatest credit goes to the guys and all the staff. We work hard, I spent weeks convincing the players of their potential, but nothing was transformed. We beat a strong team that came here still eager to compete for success in the Tournament, and we did it with excellent defensive discipline, with a big heart and a lot of courage, but also and above all with a structured game. game, managing choices well in areas of the field and depending on the moment of the match. We’re keeping the bold personality the team has built lately, but at the same time structuring our game with new elements. As a coach I am of course very happy, but I also know that we still have a lot of untapped potential and our goal is to do this as soon as possible.

Losing 14-3 to a team of Scotland’s caliber was not easy, but we never gave up and continued to believe that we could build our game until the end. Seeing the players and staff cry was something very profound and we must do more to build on achievements like these.”

Michele Lamaro, captain of the Italian national team, on the 24 stages of defense in the last possession of the Scots: “In 2013 – the last home victory of the Azzurri in the tournament, ed. – I was 14 years old, and I was at the stadium, celebrating with all the people. . I must say that from the field these stages seemed more significant, because defending for so long without committing a single foul is something incredible, which should make us especially proud of the work we have done.”

GQ on the change in momentum in the second half: “The secret for us at the headquarters is that we can count on a group of crazy players whose most alarming case is that of the captain. The level of involvement is incredible, we are working on something complex and long-term, on the Italian identity and brand of our game, on a collective project in which those who play and all the staff are fully involved. But I repeat, I have not transformed anything, the Federation, Franchises and all the Clubs I have visited feel like they share a common goal, feeling part of this project and we all need to work while staying focused. on this matter, starting next week in Wales, where we intend to make every effort to achieve another very important goal.”

ML on the team’s state of mind throughout the match: “We’ve worked a lot in recent years on the ability to stay connected to the match, even when situations don’t turn out the way we would like. In the end, the difference is always in the level of preparation for these types of matches, in how to keep your head, and today we had the right head until the end of the match.”

GQ on the key factor in the match: “Against Scotland it was difficult to pick a team, luckily for us there are plenty of options and when the substitutions happened it was on full display. From the first meeting with the children in Verona, we carried out group work and determined the main directions of our path. We respect what we’ve committed to and it sends a very strong message to all of us in terms of awareness.”

GQ on Garbisi and the new incident on the tee at the moment of the first shot: “First of all, it must be said that at least today the stadium was open, because dropping it in a closed stadium is truly a world record. Paolo is a true leader, his smile after the transformation, which seemed an exact copy of the one in Lille, symbolizes the strength of his character. When you consider how he handled his foot in some situations, often making less comfortable decisions than he could have, it gives an assessment of the player and the person that is a real benchmark for us.”

ML on the continuity of the team’s performance: “It’s too early to say where we are, the match with Wales will be able to give us important answers in this regard. Tonight we will of course celebrate, but the stability of the team is always what we do tomorrow, not the past that should be celebrated, and our tomorrow is the road to Cardiff.”

Photo Italian Rugby Federation – Facebook