Jeddah, March 9, 2024 – Dutchman Max Verstappen wins the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, the second race of the 2024 Formula One World Championship, and delivers an encore from his triumph a week ago in Bahrain with the 56th victory of his career, ahead of his teammate Sergio Perez and the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc.

Red Bull recorded the 30th double in its history, and Ferrari won another third place: a week ago, the Red Bull pair was accompanied by Carlos Sainz, today Leclerc climbed to the bottom step of the podium. An excellent debut for Oliver Birman: the 18-year-old English driver, called upon to replace Sainz, is seventh.

Red Bull has no rivals

Verstappen, the reigning world champion, dominates from the first meter to the last, just as he did a week ago in Bahrain. The Dutchman did not have to suffer to achieve the 56th victory of his record-breaking career: his ninth success in a row if you count the 2023 World Championship final, and the 21st in his last 24 races.

The Dutchman ends the weekend in Jeddah with another World Cup monologue that seems to have already been discussed. Verstappen lost first place by only a few minutes in Arabia when he made his first pit stop: otherwise he showed an embarrassing dominance.

Ferrari race

Ferrari collects the most among its fellow countrymen. Leclerc, second at the start, realizes after a few meters that there is no problem: Verstappen should not worry. Compared to a week ago in Bahrain, the Monegasque seems to have put an end to his brake problems.

The SF-24 performs and is a podium-worthy single-seater, more capable than the McLaren and Mercedes that is still searching for its identity. However, Cavallino has no chance of keeping up with the world champion team, and the final lead of more than 30 inches is a blow. On the positive side, Birman’s game passed the opening test.

(Source Adnkronos)

Photos of Formula 1 – X