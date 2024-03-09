Home Entertainment

The 2024 Razzie Awards have been awarded, and among the winners are Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey and Megan Fox.

The day before Oscar night the 2024 Razzie Awards were awarded, which awarded the prizes for the worst films. The feature film that received the most recognition was the horror title Winnie The Pooh, while Megan Fox received two Razzies.

Here are all the winners.

WORST FILM

The Exorcist – The believer

I Mercenari 4 – Expendables

Shark 2 – The abyss

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey (VINCITORE)

WORST ACTOR

Russell Crowe / The Pope’s Exorcist

Vin Diesel / Fast X

Chris Evans / Ghosted

Jason Statham / Shark 2 – The Abyss

Jon Voight / Mercy (WINNER)

WORST ACTRESS

Ana de Armas / Ghosted

Megan Fox / Johnny & Clyde (VINCITORE)

Salma Hayek / Magic Mike’s Last Dance

Jennifer Lopez / The Mother

Dame Helen Mirren / Shazam! Fury of the Gods

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Kim Cattrall / About My Father

Megan Fox / I mercenari 4 – Expendables (VINCITORE)

Bai Ling / Johnny & Clyde

Lucy Liu / Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Mary Stuart Masterson / Five Nights at Freddy’s

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Michael Douglas / Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

Mel Gibson / Confidential Informant

Bill Murray / Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

Franco Nero (il Papa) The Pope’s Exorcist

Sylvester Stallone / The Expendables 4 – Expendables (WINNER)

WORST COUPLE

Any pair of mercenaries / The Expendables 4 – Expendables

Two of the investors who used $400 million to acquire the rights to The Exorcist

Ana de Armas & Chris Evans / Ghosted

Salma Hayek & Channing Tatum / Magic Mike’s Last Dance

Pooh & Pimpi in Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey (VINCITORE)

WORST PREQUEL, REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL

Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

The Exorcist – The believer

I Mercenari 4 – Expendables

Indiana Jones and the Quadrant of Destiny

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey (VINCITORE)

WORST DIRECTOR

Rhys Frake-Waterfield / Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey (VINCITORE)

David Gordon Green / The Exorcist: Believer

Peyton Reed / Ant Man & the Wasp: Quantumania

Scott Waugh / I mercenari 4 – Expendables

Ben Wheatley / Shark 2 – L’Abisso

WORST SCREENPLAY

The Exorcist – The Believer

I Mercenari 4 – Expendables

Indiana Jones and the Quadrant of Destiny

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Winnie the Pooh: Blood & Honey (VINCITORE)

