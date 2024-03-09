Home Entertainment
The 2024 Razzie Awards have been awarded, and among the winners are Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey and Megan Fox.
The day before Oscar night the 2024 Razzie Awards were awarded, which awarded the prizes for the worst films. The feature film that received the most recognition was the horror title Winnie The Pooh, while Megan Fox received two Razzies.
Here are all the winners.
WORST FILM
The Exorcist – The believer
I Mercenari 4 – Expendables
Shark 2 – The abyss
Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey (VINCITORE)
WORST ACTOR
Russell Crowe / The Pope’s Exorcist
Vin Diesel / Fast X
Chris Evans / Ghosted
Jason Statham / Shark 2 – The Abyss
Jon Voight / Mercy (WINNER)
WORST ACTRESS
Ana de Armas / Ghosted
Megan Fox / Johnny & Clyde (VINCITORE)
Salma Hayek / Magic Mike’s Last Dance
Jennifer Lopez / The Mother
Dame Helen Mirren / Shazam! Fury of the Gods
WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Kim Cattrall / About My Father
Megan Fox / I mercenari 4 – Expendables (VINCITORE)
Bai Ling / Johnny & Clyde
Lucy Liu / Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Mary Stuart Masterson / Five Nights at Freddy’s
WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Michael Douglas / Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
Mel Gibson / Confidential Informant
Bill Murray / Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
Franco Nero (il Papa) The Pope’s Exorcist
Sylvester Stallone / The Expendables 4 – Expendables (WINNER)
WORST COUPLE
Any pair of mercenaries / The Expendables 4 – Expendables
Two of the investors who used $400 million to acquire the rights to The Exorcist
Ana de Armas & Chris Evans / Ghosted
Salma Hayek & Channing Tatum / Magic Mike’s Last Dance
Pooh & Pimpi in Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey (VINCITORE)
WORST PREQUEL, REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL
Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
The Exorcist – The believer
I Mercenari 4 – Expendables
Indiana Jones and the Quadrant of Destiny
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey (VINCITORE)
WORST DIRECTOR
Rhys Frake-Waterfield / Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey (VINCITORE)
David Gordon Green / The Exorcist: Believer
Peyton Reed / Ant Man & the Wasp: Quantumania
Scott Waugh / I mercenari 4 – Expendables
Ben Wheatley / Shark 2 – L’Abisso
WORST SCREENPLAY
The Exorcist – The Believer
I Mercenari 4 – Expendables
Indiana Jones and the Quadrant of Destiny
Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Winnie the Pooh: Blood & Honey (VINCITORE)
