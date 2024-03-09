Losail, March 9, 2024 – Jorge Martin on the Ducati Pramac wins the Qatar Sprint Race, the first race of the 2024 MotoGP season.

The Spaniard, who took pole position in qualifying, was ahead of South African Brad Binder on the KTM after 11 scheduled laps. Spaniard Aleix Espargaro finished third on an Aprilia. World champion Pecco Bagnaia is fourth on his official Ducati and finishes ahead of Spaniard Marc Marquez, who made his debut on a Gresini Team Ducati. Enea Bastianini, riding another official red bike from Borgo Panigale, finished sixth.

(Source Adnkronos)

Photo MotoGp – Facebook