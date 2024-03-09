Sofia, March 9, 2024 – This is an unusual day for Italian sports. At the pre-Olympic taekwondo tournament in Sofia, Ilenia Matonti wins a ticket to Paris 2024, taking first place in the up to 49 kg category.

The race on Bolgarskaya Square was held with enthusiasm. The Italian athlete dominated all scheduled matches and then beat Sweden’s Ela Aydin 2-0 (R1 3-1/R2 9-6) to reach the final.

This is Blue Taekwondo’s third Olympic card. Together with Matonti, Simone Alessio and Vito Del Aquila are also flying to the Olympics (thanks to the corresponding world ranking).

Photo: taekwondoitalia.it