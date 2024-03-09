loading…

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski supports the idea of ​​deploying NATO troops to Ukraine to counter a Russian invasion. Photo/REUTERS

WARSAW – Polish Minister of Foreign Affairs Radoslaw Sikorski supports the idea of ​​deploying NATO troops to Ukraine to fight the Russian invasion. This idea was first put forward by French President Emmanuel Macron.

Sikorski said sending NATO troops to Kyiv in the midst of a war with Moscow was not impossible.

Such ideas, floated by Macron last month, have prompted a wave of pushback from leaders of NATO member states, who insist they have no plans to deploy combat troops to Ukraine.

However, Macron continued to make aggressive statements, saying last Thursday that he did not recognize Russia’s limits or red lines when it came to supporting Kyiv. “Europe must be able to face history and the courage it requires,” he urged.

Sikorski, at a conference marking the 25th anniversary of Poland’s joining NATO in Warsaw, emphasized that the West must respond to Russia’s military operations in Ukraine with asymmetric escalation.

“Given this, the presence of NATO troops in Ukraine cannot be ignored,” he said as quoted by the Rzeczpospolita newspaper, Sunday (10/3/2024).

“I appreciate President Emmanuel Macron’s initiative because it is about making [Presiden Rusia Vladimir] Putin is afraid of us, we are not afraid of Putin,” he said.

On Friday, Polish Defense Minister Wladysław Kosiniak-Kamysz assured local media: “The Polish Army will not be in Ukraine…both the President, the Prime Minister and I confirm this.”

According to him, Warsaw, which is one of Kyiv’s main supporters in the European Union, will continue to support Ukraine through equipment deliveries.