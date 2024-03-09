At a recent event in Bilbao for International Women’s Day, the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, put on the table a legislative proposal that has ignited the national debate: the abolition of prostitution in Spain. This measure, promoted by the Spanish Socialist Workers Party (PSOE), seeks to eradicate a practice that, according to the president, “enslaves” women in Spanish territory.

Although he did not specify the date on which this proposal would be presented, Sánchez pointed out that, after the approval of the Trafficking Law, the socialist parliamentary group will seek “shortly” to eradicate prostitution in Spain.

“I still have something pending from the Congress of the Socialist Party, a commitment, and that is the abolition of prostitution,” he declared in his speech in Bilbao.

It is important to note that in 2022 the PSOE party has already presented an abolitionist proposal; However, this was not approved.

Why do they seek to abolish prostitution in Spain?

Pedro Sánchez’s proposal is based on a vision of social justice and equity, arguing that prostitution perpetuates inequalities and exploitation. The initiative arises in a context where the discussion about women’s rights and gender violence occupies a central place on the country’s political agenda.

Pedró Sánchez also criticized Isabel Díaz Ayuso for her comments on Women’s Day. Photo: AFP

During his speech, Sánchez also took the opportunity to criticize the president of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, whom he accused of trivializing the commemoration of Women’s Day after asking during a speech when Men’s Day was celebrated. For the Spanish president, she “discredited the cause of millions of women who before her fought” for equality and feminism.

What do the PSOE think about prostitution?

Along with Pedro Sánchez’s message, feminist activists from the PSOE requested the removal from public positions of those people who request, accept or obtain a sexual act in exchange for money or some type of benefit.

Through a statement, they pointed out that although militancy must follow certain ‘Codes’, public officials must follow “their functions with austerity, integrity, impartiality, honesty, exemplarity, effectiveness and full dedication to public service and the party, in Their case”.

Around 42 million people practice prostitution around the world. Photo: Composition LR

In this sense, they demanded that an “explicit rejection of the outrageous business of prostitution” be incorporated into the Code of Ethics. According to them, this is a recommendation from international organizations, who indicate that this allows the demand for prostitution, human trafficking, sexual exploitation and the business of criminal groups to be reduced.

Is it legal to practice prostitution in Spain?

The legal situation of prostitution in Spain is complex, there is a legal vacuum that does not directly criminalize it, but neither does it regulate it clearly. The new legislation proposed by the PSOE aims to clarify this panorama and establishes a legal framework that protects women from exploitation.