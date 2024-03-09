Pecco Bagnaia’s statements after the Sprint Race of the Qatar GP

In the first Sprint Race of the new MotoGP season Pecco Bagnaia did not go beyond fourth position, suffering several problems on the new bike towards the end. At the end of the first mini race in Qatar, the Ducati rider, speaking to “Sky Sport MotoGp”, wanted to analyze the difficulties encountered in more detail.

“Points are always earned when you take points regardless of position. The sensations compared to the tests are certainly a little different, perhaps due to the condition of the track. Between yesterday and today I had a lot of Chattering both front and rear and we have to resolve it in view of the race. I tried to give my best, but just behind Binder I started to have pressure problems in both tyres. I therefore started to feel a lot of vibrations. For this reason I had to ride differently” began the centaur of the Ducati.

“Me, Martin and Binder were running more or less at the same pace, it was Aleix Espargarò who was clearly faster than everyone. I don’t know what he did during the race, but certainly if he had been in front he probably would have won considering the pace he kept in the race. final part of the Sprint Race. I struggled a lot at the end because, not being able to take advantage of the distance, I had to change my riding style and the bike pumped a lot more on exit. Unfortunately, it’s the first time I’ve had this problem, it’s never happened before presented in the tests. Now we have a clearer idea and know where to intervene” added the two-time world champion.

“I have always said that KTM and Aprilia would be together with Ducati due to their potential. Everyone definitely works and Aleix showed that in the final part he was much faster. So it is right to always consider them. However, it is the first weekend and we have to wait to draw conclusions, tomorrow there is the long race and that is where we can see the true potential. Tires? We still need to find all the right characteristics, we already have something in mind for tomorrow. This bike allows you to enter corners stronger and you have to adapt the setting a bit” commented Pecco Bagnaia.