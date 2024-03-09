“I am surprised and astounded by the outcry that has been created in Italian information about a ‘non-news’. A mouse in the Sistine Chapel? The problem is not ours, but the city’s. Our Theater has three cleaning operations a day. in fact, within 12 hours the mouse was found and removed. We have the company’s certificate” (see photo).

This is what the artistic director of the Teatro Sistina in Rome Massimo Piparo declared to Adnkronos, commenting on the ‘appearance’ of a mouse, two evenings ago, during the performance of the show ‘Natale in casa Cupiello’ with Vincenzo Salemme.

“Animals have become humanised, they are part of our life. When was the last street cleaning on Via Sistina done? This is perhaps the question we need to ask ourselves. We continue to have tables in bars and restaurants in the middle of the street they attract animals. I feel sorry for the traders, in my opinion they should be removed immediately. Even if – continues Piparo – it is not a war against the traders, but something must be done”.

Massimo Piparo also talks about the audience, no one left the room, no one requested a ticket refund. “The Salemme show continues to be sold out, there is no longer a seat in the theater – Piparo still remembers – People come in, have fun and go home happy. The evening the mouse was spotted there It was an ovation for Vincenzo Salemme, he was encouraged, ‘continue, carry on, that’s fine’. And ‘Christmas in Casa Cupiello went ahead without any kind of problem’.

