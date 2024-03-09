The Ortovox company, specialized in technical equipment for alpine activities, has announced its support for the study conducted by the Department of Environmental Sciences and Policies of the University of Milan in collaboration with Greenpeace Italia regarding the presence of microplastics on Alpine glaciers. The research paid particular attention to the Forni glacier, the second largest in the Italian Alps after the Adamello glacier, and to the Miage glacier in the Aosta Valley which originates and descends from Mont Blanc.

Photo of efPercy05 from Pixabay

Ortovox is committed to providing the material and technical clothing needed during scientific and environmental research projects. The company founded in 1980 in the Bavarian Alps has always had the protection of the mountains and those who practice mountaineering as its primary objective.

Photo by Walter Frehner on Pixabay

Many times we have discussed microplastic pollution which seems to spare no corner of the planet, from the summit of Everest to the Mariana Trench; Italian scientists are focusing on the quantity of these toxic substances present in the ice giants of Forni and Miage, two of the most important and extensive glaciers in the Alps, between Lombardy and Valle d’Aosta. The monitoring that made it possible to highlight the presence of microplastics in those areas was carried out during a joint expedition between Greenpeace Italy and the Italian Glaciological Committee which took place between the end of August and the beginning of September 2023 to verify the state of health of glaciers whose survival is increasingly threatened by the climate crisis and anthropic activities, as the “Giants in retreat” report details.

Photo by Pete Linforth from Pixabay

The results showed that contamination affected 80% of the samples taken on the Forni Glacier and 60% of those collected on the Miage Glacier. Among the microplastics identified, fibers represent over 70%: specifically, cellophane is the prevalent polymer (55%) followed by polyethylene-polypropylene (35%) and nylon (10%).

Photo by gsibergerin from Pixabay

Tourist and mountaineering activities, including the presence of ski resorts and ski lifts, represent a source of local plastic contamination. Most mountain equipment and technical equipment, for example, is in fact made of plastic polymers and could contribute to the release of fibers and fragments.

Froni Glacier, Italy August 2023

To protect the environment, Ortovox is committed to using merino wool from sustainable sources for technical clothing and to producing fair products, without the use of PFCs. The company has already achieved its goal of zero climate impact since 2023 and is constantly committed to minimizing its environmental footprint at all stages, giving priority to reduction over compensation.

Photo by Lasse Holst Hansen from Pixabay

According to data released by Greenpeace Italia and the Italian Glaciological Committee, between 2008 and 2022 the Miage lost over 23 meters of thickness and 100 billion liters of water, a quantity slightly less than the drinking water supplied every year to entire city of Milan. While for the Forni glacier the measurements carried out in 2023 made it possible to highlight a melting of 15% higher than that recorded on average in previous years, with a loss of 9 cm of thickness per day during the heat wave of the second half of August.

Ortovox

In the last century the glaciers of the Alps have lost over 50% of their extension and of this half approximately 70% has been lost in the last 30 years. Projections based on climate scenarios also suggest that by 2060 up to 80% of the surface of Italy’s Alpine glaciers will have disappeared.

Photos on Pexels and Pixabay

Ortovox has declared that it intends to continue to commit to supporting research projects and initiatives aimed at protecting the environment and conserving glaciers, recognizing the importance of these ecosystems for the present and future well-being of the Planet: its main objective is the creation of products that guarantee safety for people and the environment.