The winner of the Primary in Venezuela, María Corina Machado, publicly accused the Government of Nicolás Maduro of kidnapping her campaign command director in the state of Barinas, Emill Brandt Ulloa, shortly after having toured said territory, facing the next presidential elections in the plains country.

The leader of Vente Venezuela spoke out on her social networks and alerted national and international authorities about this action committed by the Bolivarian administration against the regional leader, for whom an arrest warrant had been issued.

What did María Corina Machado say about the arrest of her campaign director by the Maduro Government?

The former deputy made the complaint openly on her X account (formerly Twitter), in which she indicated that it would not be the first time that the Venezuelan regime had apprehended one of her political associates in recent months. She also pointed out that she did the same with her campaign command directors in Trujillo, Vargas and Yaracuy.

“This action constitutes one more violation of the already trampled Barbados Agreement and shows that Maduro has chosen to continue the hard way,” said Corina Machado, who, to date, remains disqualified from holding public office and whose participation in the presidential elections in July is still uncertain.

Statement by María Corina Machado regarding the arrest of Emill Brandt Ulloa. Photo: X/MariaCorinaYA

Likewise, the opposition member urged that a “firm reaction” be taken to the reported events and to continue supporting a “true presidential election” within the Caribbean territory.

“We will continue to travel throughout our country to build more and more strength and citizen organization to achieve electoral victory this year,” he added in his statement.

What is known about the arrest of Emill Brandt Ulloa in Venezuela?

According to media, such as Infobae, María Corina Machado’s campaign command director was hiding, on Friday, March 8, in a mechanical workshop in the El Cambio neighborhood, located in the El Carmen parish, in Barinas. It is there where agents of the Bolivarian Intelligence Service (Sebin) arrested him to an unknown whereabouts.

Corina Machado herself indicated in her tweet that the other directors were imprisoned in the El Helicoide prison, one of the most dangerous in Latin America, which is used by the Government of Venezuela to detain high-profile politicians.

The whereabouts and current status of Emill Brandt Ulloa are still unknown. Photo: La Noticia de Barinas

The Venezuelan Human Rights Foundation (Fundehullan) also joined the accusation on social networks, demanding to know more about the current state of Brandt Ulloa.

“We demand that the authorities issue official information about the whereabouts of Emill Brandt, regional coordinator in Barinas of Vente Venezuela. The State is responsible for his physical integrity and his life, we urge you to respect his due process,” the statement reads.

OAS speaks out after María Corina Machado’s complaint

The secretary of the OAS, Luis Almagro, demanded the release of Emil Brand Ulloa, María Corina Machado’s campaign director. Recently, the opposition leader denounced the Nicolás Maduro regime of kidnapping her in the state of Barias.

“Any vestige of democracy and freedom in #Venezuela is systematically eliminated by the regime,” the senior official published on his X account (formerly Twitter).

“We demand the release of María Corina Machado’s campaign director in Barinas and all political prisoners in Venezuela,” Almagro concluded.