Suara.com – Apart from giving a Hermes bag worth Rp. 173 million, Thariq Halilintar also prepared a number of other surprises to celebrate Aaliyah Massaid’s 22nd birthday.

Some of the surprises that Tariq Halilintar prepared for Aaliyah Massaid included a birthday greeting on a Times Square billboard.

Not only that, Aurel Hermansyah’s brother-in-law also held a dinner at one of the luxury restaurants on the Island of the Gods, Bali.

Through her Instagram account, Aaliyah Massaid captured the moment of a luxurious dinner in Bali with Tariq Halilintar and relatives.

“Yesterday’s 101. Thank you dearest @thariqhalilintar,” wrote Aaliyah Massaid.

Based on observations, Angelina Sondakh’s child appeared in a white dress at dinner in Bali.

According to the information obtained, Aaliyah Massaid’s white dress came from the Marks and Spencer fashion house.

The dress worn by Reza Artamevia’s child is known to be in the Pure Cotton Broderie Midaxi Waisted Dress series.

The price for one unit of the dress worn by Aaliyah Massaid at dinner in Bali turned out to be “only” IDR 937 thousand.

Aaliyah Massaid and Tariq Halilintar. (Instagram/aaliyah.massad)

“Aaliyah Massaid IG update,” reads the caption accompanying the account @aaliyah.outfit, reported on Saturday (9/3/2024).

Regarding this, a number of netizens also provided various responses and comments.

“I thought it was an ordinary gamis, apparently Mark Spancer,” wrote one netizen. “Cheap, when I use it, I thought it would cost millions,” said another netizen.

“It turns out that the body is influenced, so the clothes look expensive,” said another netizen.