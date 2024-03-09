The LEGO Group, in collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products and DC, today unveils the LEGO DC Batman Gotham City Skyline set, a stunning LEGO brick recreation of the Gotham City skyline as it appears in “Batman: The Animated Series.” This atmospheric set is released as part of Warner Bros. Discovery’s celebration of 85 Years of Batman in 2024.

The 4,210-piece set is a Batman fan’s dream as each tower and building meticulously recreates iconic locations from Batman: The Animated Series, including the Gotham City Courthouse, Arkham Asylum, the classic Batwing and the Bat- Signal. The set is also full of surprises and fan-favorite characters including Catwoman, Joker, Harley Quinn and Batman himself. Not only that: some parts of the model open to reveal further details inside.

Perfect for DC fans, the Gotham City Skyline set is a stunning display piece that can be mounted on a wall or placed on a shelf.

LEGO DC Batman Gotham City Skyline, dettagli

Product Name: LEGO DC Batman Gotham City Skyline

Product code: 76271

Age: 18+

Pieces: 4210

Prezzo: 299,99€

Dimensions:

Height: 6cm

Length: 41.6 cm

Depth: 76 cm

The LEGO DC Batman Gotham City Skyline set is available to LEGO Insiders from 1 April 2024 at www.LEGO.com/Batman and LEGO Stores to everyone from 4 April 2024 at a price of €299.99.