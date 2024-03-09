On the second day of the World All-Around Championships in Inzell, American Jordan Stoltz laid the foundation for the men’s world title. He finished seventh in the 5000 meters with a time of 6:14.76. Patrick Rust rode faster, but came out with a big lead on the final day. Among the women, Marijke Groenwoud is in the lead. She finished second in the 3000 meters with a time of 3.57.94. Thanks to this, she made up enough time to surpass Japanese Miho Takagi in the rankings.

Stolz (19) told NOS beforehand that there was only one race that made him nervous: “it was the 5000m.” During the race, these fears turned out to be unfounded. The American super talent rode with both hands behind his back for a long time and was easily able to lap in under 30 seconds for the rest of the race; he was driving very hard. The current world champion, Swede Nils van der Poel, watched with enthusiasm from the stands.

Marijke Groenewoud at a distance of 3000 meters. Photo: Vincent Jannink/ANP

Afterwards, Stolz looked tired but happy with his race, in which he was no less than six seconds off his personal best. Patrick Rust knew he needed to set a sharp time in the penultimate stage against Italian Davide Ghiotto. Midway through the race the Italian pulled away from Rust, who had left a large gap. Late in the race, Rust showed a welcome boost, but 6:06.55 was not enough to beat Ghiotto to the finish line and keep Stolz in sight in the rankings. Ghiotto won the 5,000 meters in 6:06.28. For the first time this season, Rust did not win the 5000 meters.

‘Te laf’

After this, Rust was very disappointed, because he wanted to speed up earlier. He seemed aware that he had probably lost his chances of winning the world title and called his strategy “too cowardly.” “I didn’t dare because my legs didn’t feel good enough,” Rust said. The three-time overall world all-around champion faces a significant gap: 3.42 seconds in the 1,500 meters and now more than 22 seconds in the final 10,000 meters. Since Stolz runs 1500 meters faster than Rust, this difference is likely to increase even more. Rust admitted that it would be very difficult to track down Stolz. He said he wanted to ride two more good distances “and then we’ll see where we are in the rankings.”

As with the men, the reigning world champion will not participate in the women’s event. Irene Schouten recently completed her figure skating career. The two compatriots look set to be allowed to decide on Sunday who will be the new world champion. Groenewood tops the rankings ahead of Joy Byun, who has a 3000m win on her record. Boehne told news agency ANP that she was looking forward to the final day of the tournament with confidence. “Normally I would dread those 5,000 metres, but now I’m looking forward to it. Let’s.”

