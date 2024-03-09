In the context of a recent controversy generated by the salary increase of public officials, which includes an increase of almost 50% in the income of the President and his Cabinet, Javier Milei has criticized a decree established by Cristina Kirchner. Milei, expressing his disagreement, has promised to repeal said decree, standing in opposition to current salary policies.

The president revealed that he noticed the increase in his salary unexpectedly and stressed his intention to reverse the salary increases that benefited both him and all officials operating under his jurisdiction in the Executive Branch. This gesture aims to respond to the controversy that has arisen and demonstrates his willingness to adjust to the criticism received for the salary increases, he stated in an interview with Clarín.

What did Javier Milei say about the salary increase?

“Every day that passes we find a new rule that favored politicians and harmed Argentines. With us, the ones who are harmed will be the politicians. Obviously we are going to repeal that decree and roll back any increase that the political plant has perceived,” Milei said. in the midst of controversy over an increase of almost 50% in his salary and that of the Cabinet.

The president, whose statements were later shared on his social networks, thus responded to the criticism made by Kirchnerist deputy Victoria Tolosa Paz. When addressing the national legislator’s statements, Milei did not hesitate to describe them as a faithful reflection of Cristina Kirchner, using the phrase “she is pure Cristina” to express her position regarding her accusations.

Milei criticized Kirchner for salaries of public officials

Milei directs his criticism towards a decree signed by former president Cristina Kirchner in 2010, which stipulated that the salaries of political officials should always exceed those of public administration employees. Based on this precedent, the president explained that, under this regulation, an automatic salary increase was granted to the political staff of the current government.

Decree 799/2010 established an increasing remuneration structure for higher government authorities, directly linking these salaries to the collective negotiations of state workers. This mechanism ensured that the income of political positions was automatically adjusted based on the parity agreements reached for all public employees, which guaranteed that the salaries of government authorities remained above those of the public administration in general. .

The president emphasized that, in the face of a moment of crisis like the one Argentine society is currently going through, where the population is making a heroic effort, politicians must be the first to assume an active and supportive role. This statement comes in the context of a growing controversy over the 48% increase in his salary and that of his Cabinet, which has generated criticism not only from the opposition, but also from leaders allied to the Government.

The latter had recently requested that the salary increase granted to deputies and senators be reconsidered, thus reflecting the unrest and the demand for austerity within the same political spectrum of the Government.

“With the flag of austerity Milei lies to us,” Tolosa Paz had launched from her social networks, and accused the president of making “a public staging that the unfair increase is that of the deputies and senators.”

After being pointed out by Milei as the person responsible for the salary increase, Vice President Cristina Kirchner responded to the president. Using her account on handled the situation and their perception of his leadership.

