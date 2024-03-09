The Irish people, in two constitutional referendums, rejected proposed legislative changes that would have expanded the definition of family and women’s role in the family. Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, who championed both legislative changes, conceded defeat to the Irish media. Turnout was 44.6 percent, and about two-thirds voted against the law changes on Saturday night. Varadkar said his government accepted the result.

The referendums took place on Friday, International Women’s Day. One of the proposed changes concerned the role of women in the family. The concept of “woman at the hearth” no longer applies, which means that a woman’s most important task is housework and caring for the family. According to the rejected article of the law, housekeeping and care could also be carried out by “family members.” The definition of family could no longer be supported only by “marriage,” but also by “long-term relationships.” According to Varadkar, it would be less “old-fashioned”.

Ireland’s constitution dates back to 1937, and the Catholic Church had much more influence in the country then than it does today. The Irish government had hoped that social change would sway the population towards modernizing the constitution, as had previously happened with the inclusion of same-sex marriage in 2015 and the repeal of the abortion ban in 2018. miscalculation. Opponents argued that changing the definition of family could have a major impact on inheritance or guardianship, and many Irish people seemed to find the changes unclear. Therefore, various feminist and progressive groups have also called for a vote against the changes to the law.

Fear of legal conflicts

Most of the political spectrum was in favor. In addition to Varadkar’s Liberal Conservative Fine Gael party, many opposition parties also supported the proposed changes. One of the parties that called for a ‘no’ vote was a breakaway party from Sinn Féin. Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín said the legal changes were worded so vaguely that they could lead to legal conflicts and that most people “don’t know what the point of a long-term relationship is.” Sinn Féin was also against it. Catholic Party leader Mary Lou McDonald concluded that her party had done a “very good job” of gauging public sentiment.

So everything remains the same. Prime Minister Varadkar said he regretted his government’s failure to persuade the population and said he would evaluate the campaign. “Although the saying goes that success has many fathers and failure is an orphan, I think when you lose by such a margin, there are a lot of people who misunderstood it. I am certainly one of them,” the Prime Minister said.

