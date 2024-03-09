How is the price of the dollar in the Dominican Republic? This question is asked by various citizens who are both inside and outside the Caribbean land in the face of the constant changes in the financial market. The current value of the dollar and its corresponding exchange rate have become topics of great interest for Dominicans who want to send money from the United States. For this reason, find out how much this currency is valued at in Dominican pesos and other details that may interest you.

YOU CAN SEE: $1,500 Bonus: what is known in the Dominican Republic about Family Support via Banreservas?

How is the dollar in the Dominican Republic?

According to the latest report from the Central Bank of the Dominican Republic, the exchange rate reflects that 1 dollar is equivalent to 58.9876 Dominican pesos per purchase. While the sale is at RD$59.1541, this at the close of Friday, March 8, 2024.

Today, at Western Union, for 1 dollar you receive 59 Dominican pesos (DOP). Photo: EFE

YOU CAN SEE: Women’s Bonus 2024: when will they deliver the Happy Family subsidy in the Dominican Republic?

What is the price of the dollar in the Dominican Republic, according to Bloomberg?

According to the Bloomberg online portal, the dollar in the Dominican Republic is at 58.9660 Dominican pesos.

YOU CAN SEE: How to send money from the United States? Learn about the safest and cheapest options in 2024

How to send dollars from the United States to the Dominican Republic?

If you want to send dollars from the United States to the Dominican Republic, below we leave you a list of options so you can send your remittances:

MonitoGlobal66Western UnionRemitlyMoneyGramXoom

YOU CAN SEE: LINK for consultation, Bonus $1,500: HERE how to know if you are a beneficiary of this family support

Did the dollar rise in the Dominican Republic?

Comparing the profitability data of the last week in the Dominican Republic, it is observed that the value of the US dollar has experienced an increase of 0.44%. At the same time, in a one-year perspective, a cumulative increase of 8.01% is recorded in the value of this currency.

YOU CAN SEE: Family Support Bonus 2024: will there be a new delivery in the Dominican Republic of $1,500?

What is the current status of the Dominican peso?

The Dominican Peso (DOP) is the official currency of the Dominican Republic, whose creation dates back to 1971 after the breakup of the gold standard. Initially, it was known as the “peso oro” or “Dominican peso oro.”

In 2010, a modification was made to the Constitution to establish that “the national monetary unit is the Dominican Peso.” Subsequently, in 2017, a gradual process of replacing banknotes and coins with the old inscriptions of Dominican pesos began.

YOU CAN SEE: Women’s Day 2024 Bonus: Did they provide a subsidy for this date in the Dominican Republic?

How will the Dominican peso fare in 2024?

The Macroeconomic Panorama report, prepared by teams from the Ministries of Economy, Finance and the Central Bank, projects that both closing inflation and average inflation for 2024 will be 4%. In addition, nominal Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth is estimated at 8.94%.

According to the same document, real GDP expansion is expected for this year in a range of between 4.5% and 5%, with a central projection of 4.75%.