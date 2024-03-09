Today’s race had a predictable outcome. The problems off the track are even more interesting. Has the atmosphere at Red Bull cleared up now that the boss is publicly backing Horner and Marco?

Formula 1 is very interesting these days. Will undisputed championship candidate Verstappen drive for Mercedes next year? Yesterday the Dutchman said he welcomed the doctor’s presence. Helmut Marko considers it necessary to remain in the team. This was Max’s clearest statement to date regarding all the fuss surrounding the key figures on the team.

Internal struggle

The statement came after Marco himself announced that he could be disqualified, for starters, because of the race in Australia. That’s because he has now been linked to a leak that doesn’t paint a flattering picture of team boss Christian Horner. It is clear that there is a lot going on within the Red Bull team. Unfortunately, so much so that the alleged victim, or at least the one accusing Horner of inappropriate behavior, has faded into the background in the internal power struggle.

Horner and Verstappen Sr. have their eyes on the same employee?

On one side are Christian and the Yuvidya family from Thailand, which owns 51 percent of Red Bull. On the other hand, Dr. Marco, CEO Oliver Mintzlaff and Red Bull GmbH. Although Marco and Mintzlaff really wouldn’t like each other at all. The complicating factor is that Horner, one way or another, was at least having a dishonest affair with a subordinate. A subordinate who was also reportedly “stalking” Jos Verstappen, to use a term that can no longer be allowed.

Three-letter palindrome

In any case, Verstappen Sr believes that Horner is a three-letter palindrome. And Verstappen Jr. thinks his father (and Marco) are great. Although the “independent” lawyer hired by Red Bull ruled that the events were clearly not serious enough to remove Horner from his position, Horner at least has some explaining to do with his wife. And to some extent, his behavior discredited the team.

Horner wants more

This is an inconvenience for Horner as he was reportedly busy taking on a larger role within the team. Christian is the longest-serving team principal in Formula 1, but he is still essentially a manager. Marco was also allowed to choose his drivers. This is, of course, pretty crazy. Horner saw a bigger future for himself, perhaps following the example of Toto Wolff.

Together with Yuvidhya, he apparently wanted to completely separate the team from Red Bull GmbH (the Austrian subsidiary). He also wanted to take control of part of the team himself. And he wanted to upstage his Austrian “friends” within the team. Marco and Mintzlaff both saw it and didn’t like it. That is why evil tongues have been associated both with the leak of information about the investigation and with Horner’s subsequent applications.

Toto thinks it’s very beautiful

In short, it’s a huge clusterfuck. Toto Wolff is enjoying it to the fullest and has already said that she would love a doctor’s film. Take Marco with you when Max arrives. But now, actually during the race, news has emerged showing that Red Bull is at least trying to calm things down.

Mintzlaff supports Marco… and Horner

Marco remains “normal” after a “good talk” with Oliver Mintzlaff. The same Mintzlaff simultaneously expressed public support for Christian Horner to remain in office. Thus, the CEO now supports both “camps.” Meanwhile, there are rumors that the fired employee, who doesn’t think Horner is such a good colleague, will still receive reasonable compensation. The latter has not (yet) been confirmed, but it could cause the case to fade further into the background if the victim agrees with this course of events. Which, of course, does not mean that all other issues that are clearly important within the team suddenly disappeared.

Genie in a bottle?

Below the podium, Horner himself stood hand in hand with his wife Geri, as he did in Bahrain, to project a united front and encourage Verstappen and Perez. After the race, he denied that there was an internal power struggle within the team. So… Chill in the air?

This idea is supported by the fact that, in the end, no one really wants to leave Red Bull after two 1-2 in the first races, especially top managers. They like to dedicate themselves to ridiculous success. On the other side; After these races in Arabia, it seems unrealistic whether this is truly a genie that can be put back in the bottle. At best, it will probably be a delay until the success wears off and the scores are evened out. In any case, we’ll see.

Did this article clear the air? The post Red Bull boss backs Horner and Marco appeared first on Ruetir.