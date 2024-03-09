Marc Marquez’s words after the Sprint Race of the Qatar GP

Marc Marquez’s adventure with the Gresini team’s Ducati began with a Top 5 finish. In fact, the Spanish centaur finished in fifth place in the first sprint race of the season in Qatar. At the end of the race, the former Honda rider commented on his performance on the team’s official channels.

“I had fun, without a doubt. I was able to overtake, I was able to do it on the straight, I was in the top positions and that’s where you start to have fun and the weekend becomes lighter. I made a mistake when I knew I could do it and the battle with Diggia made me waste some time. It’s still early to dream of the podium, better to set more realistic goals. I want more, but now I can’t, because I still lack a bit of confidence to go faster. We are where we wanted in the top 5 and that will be the goal tomorrow. There are three or four riders faster than me and then there’s Aleix, who if he goes as fast as today I think he’s the favorite to win” these are the words of Marc Marquez .

In addition to Marc, his brother Alex also wanted to analyze his seventh place: “It’s a shame about Q2 where we weren’t able to put together the perfect lap and we were coming from an excellent practice. Then in the Sprint we lost time at the start especially at because of Di Giannantonio: first the battle with Marc and then his crash made me lose too much ground. Tomorrow we’ll have to start well and try to manage the tires as best as possible.”