Suara.com – Before entering the holy month of Ramadan 1444 H, Presidential Candidate Number 3, Ganjar Pranowo, made a pilgrimage to the graves of his parents in Semawung Daleman Village, Kutoarjo District, Purworejo, Central Java.

“With a pilgrimage we will know the direction better, which way we are actually going. So for those who have died, especially our parents, we must pay our dhuwur to mendem jero. Thank God, before Ramadan arrives we can make a pilgrimage to our parents’ graves,” wrote Ganjar via the X account. @ganjarpranowo, quoted Saturday (9/3/2024).

Ganjar also uploaded a video of himself on a pilgrimage to his parents’ grave. After the pilgrimage, he was greeted by dozens of people with children. They took turns greeting the PDIP politician on the footpath inside the cemetery area.

“Sir, always healthy,” they said while greeting him.

“Amen, Amen,” replied Ganjar, occasionally rubbing the children’s heads and greeting the residents.

Before leaving, Ganjar was also seen distributing dozens of children’s toys in the grave area. The children were happy to get it.

“You can’t fight over it, you’ll take it later. Calm down!” said Ganjar.

At the end of the video, the children are seen waving their hands while saying “thank you, Mr Ganjar!”.

Ganjar Pranowo’s Unahan received various comments from netizens. There were those who were moved to see him make the pilgrimage, there were also those who brought up his problem and reported it to the Corruption Eradication Commission.

“The pilgrimage to our parents’ graves is a precious moment to remember and appreciate their services, as well as to find out the true direction in our lives. Alhamdulillah, hopefully this pilgrimage will provide calm and wisdom before Ramadan arrives,” said @dAsalbantani.

“It doesn’t feel like Ramadhan is coming soon, sir,” said @DS_yantie.

“Alhamdulillah. Alfatihah for all Muslim brothers who have gone before us,” wrote @_riverheaven.

“Just filming, sir? Let’s continue to push for the right to inquiry, who knows, in October the father will be inaugurated,” said @mbak_nik007.

“What kind of gratification is it? You’re dead,” tweeted @uncle_benjen.

Reported to the Corruption Eradication Commission

As previously reported, Ganjar Pranowo denied this and admitted that he had never received gratification as alleged by Indonesia Police Watch (IPW).

“I have never received gifts or gratuities from what he (IPW) accused,” said Ganjar when confirmed, Tuesday (5/3/2024).

Ganjar Pranowo and the former Director of Bank Central Java (Jateng) with the initials S, were reported by Indonesia Police Watch (IPW) to the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) in a case of alleged receipt of gratuities.

IPW Chairman Sugeng Teguh Santoso said the value of the alleged gratification case involving Ganjar when he was still Governor of Central Java reached IDR 100 billion.

“(What was reported) was S, the former Managing Director of Bank Jateng 2014-2023, then also GP (Ganjar Pranowo),” said Sugeng Teguh Santoso, confirmed by journalists, Tuesday (5/3/2024).

According to him, the alleged gratification came from an insurance company related to Bank Jateng.

“The alleged receipt of gratuities and/or bribes received by the Directors of Bank Jateng from insurance companies that provide credit guarantee coverage to Bank Jateng creditors. So the term is cashback,” he said.

The cashback amount, said Sugeng, is around 16 percent of the premium value. This amount was then allocated to the three parties.

“Five percent is for Bank Jateng operations, both central and regional. (A total of) 5.5 percent is for Bank Jateng shareholders consisting of regional governments or regional heads. The 5.5 percent is given to the controlling shareholders of Bank Jateng, who “It is suspected that he is the Regional Head of Central Java with the initials GP (Ganjar Pranowo),” he said.

He said the alleged receipt of gratification took place from 2014 to 2023.

“The amount is large, if you add it all up, it’s probably more than IDR 100 billion for the 5.5 percent. Because it wasn’t reported, this could be suspected of being a criminal act,” said Sugeng.

IPW submitted the report to the public complaints center at the KPK’s Red and White House.

Regarding this, the Head of the KPK News Section, Ali Fikri, confirmed that there was a report from IPW.