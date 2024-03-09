Paris, March 9, 2024 – The fourth day of the European Paralympic Fencing Championships Paris 2024 brought three medals for Italy, which thus reached 14 podiums, just one less than at the last European Championships in Warsaw, when there was still time to compete There are two races left. . On Saturday, Andrea Mogos won silver in the women’s category A in foil and bronze from Matteo Dei Rossi in men’s epee A and Leonardo Rigo among epee C.

In the B category women’s foil competition, Bebe Vio Grandis was stopped only by a physical problem. A warning stop for the world champion, who had to end today’s performance at the European Championships at the dawn of the quarterfinals. Fresh from weeks of differentiated training, Bebe had her heart set on being on stage in Paris and, admitted to the main draw by right of place, made her debut in the round of 16 match, dominating the Dutchman Tenkink, a player in the 15th final. -2 defeats. Before the attack, which snatched the “medal zone” to the “neutral” athlete Ilminskaya, the Italian from Fiamma Oro had to reluctantly, but calmly, in agreement with the Italian headquarters, withdraw from the race due to injury, thus taking 5th place. place. Tomorrow Bebe will still be alongside her teammates in the team foil event.

Again in women’s foil B, sixth place for Alessia Biagini. Also eliminated from the groups due to her ranking, she beat Belgium’s Van Dorpe 15-5 in the round of 16 before battling for the podium with Hungary’s Meso, who won 15-8.

In the women’s foils A the silver of Andrea Ionela Mogos shines. Piedmontese Fiamme Oro, after a flawed group, showed character and quality, first beating Georgian Zadishvili in the 1/8 finals with a score of 15-4, and then defeating Ukrainian Mandrik with a score of 15-9, achieving certainty of a medal. But she was not satisfied. In the semi-finals against Morvic, another Ukrainian representative, Mogos played another great match, winning 15-13 and reaching the final. In the last round, Hungarian Haimasi won with a score of 15-9, leaving the Italian with a very valuable silver.

The sixth position is taken by Loredana Trigilia, who, having overtaken the Turkish Guner (15-1) in the 16-point table, stopped in front of the Spaniard Rodriguez.

In the men’s category A, Matteo Dei Rossi’s bronze shines on the swords. The Italian from Sherma Treviso M° Geslao, admitted by right of place to the main draw, overcame the obstacle of the Polish Nalewajek with a score of 15-11 in the 1/8 finals and defeated the British Lahm in the medal match. Watson was successful with a score of 15-13, giving him confidence that he would make the podium. In the semi-final Dei Rossi faced another British champion, the very strong Piers Gilliver, losing 15–9 but still giving Dei Rossi his third medal at this European Championships after winning two more bronzes (individual and team) in the final days ). in the saber.

Gilliver himself shattered the dreams of the podium of Edoardo Jordan, who, having beaten the Ukrainian Manko (15-5) in the 1/8 finals, lost to the British in the quarterfinals (15-4), taking sixth place. In a test of Class A fencers who had just won double medals in foil, Emanuele Lambertini finished 9th and Matteo Betti 19th.

Another medal for Leonardo Rigo, who, after silver two days ago in foil, won bronze in category C. The Italian from Zinella Scerma San Lazzaro di Savena ensured the confidence of the podium thanks to an excellent group that, with three wins, allowed him to reach the semi-finals as seed number 1. However, here Leo stopped against the Ukrainian Shavkun, taking third place.

Sixth place, however, belongs to William Russo, who lost the medal match to the same Ukrainian standard bearer with a score of 15-11.

In the men’s epee B competition, Michele Massa remained at the foot of the podium and, after a stunning 15-14 win over Latvian Garkuls Gurevich, was eliminated by Briton Koutia in 7th place. However, Gianmarco Paolucci is in 14th position.

Tomorrow, on the sixth and final day of the 2024 European Paralympic Championships in Paris, the women’s and men’s team foil fencing competitions are scheduled to raise the curtain on the continental competition in the French capital.

Photo by Bizzi Federscherman