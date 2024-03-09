The presidential candidate of the PAN, PRI and PRD, Xóchitl Gálvez Ruiz, ruled out meeting with the parents of the 43 Ayotzinapa normalistas who disappeared in 2014 to listen to their demands.

In an interview, he assured that a meeting with the relatives of the victims of that tragedy is not feasible, since it is clear that the issue should not be politicized.

The opposition candidate criticized that another student from the Isidro Burgos Normal Rural School had been murdered, which is why she demanded that those responsible for this new crime be investigated and punished.

“I think that the last thing they would like is to politicize the issue. It is regrettable that a young man has been murdered, especially in such suspicious conditions. The parents argue that he had gone down to buy some cigarettes, I don’t see the young man with a gun There in the truck, it seems like they already did the test, he didn’t shoot.

“The police are not prepared, they are not trained and they reacted inadequately. Let it be investigated, let the act be punished, but I believe that in that sense I will be prudent with the parents,” he indicated.

Xóchitl regrets police violence against protesters in Zacatecas

Xóchitl Gálvez took the opportunity to regret the attack by the Zacatecas Police against a young woman who was protesting in the March 8 march and who was dragged away by the uniformed officers.

“I wish the Zacatecas Police would confront the criminals in the way they dragged this young woman. It is regrettable, condemnable, women must be cared for more than violated,” he considered.

