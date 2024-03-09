Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, candidate of the “Let’s Keep Making History” Coalition (Morena, PT and PVEM) for the Presidency of Mexico, pointed out that the way to keep new generations away from criminal groups is to guarantee the right to education.

“Young People Building the Future is here, we are going to support education and young people so that they have a life of future, of well-being; not of war, not of death and we are going to guarantee that future with education, education, education and more education,” he said before 40 thousand supporters who gathered at the Morelos stadium.

He also highlighted that to continue working for the security of Mexicans, it is important to win all positions in the Congress of the Union to consolidate Plan C, which involves the reform of the Judiciary so that ministers and judges are elected by popular vote.

“We are going to modify the Judiciary in our country, so that democracy advances, that is why the judges and ministers are going to be elected by the people of Mexico. “We are going to give an example to the entire world that the transformation continues in Mexico,” he added.

Likewise, Claudia Sheinbaum assured that the people of Michoacán will make history on June 2 by bringing the first woman to the Presidency of the Republic to move the country forward.

Finally, as part of his Nation Project, he announced the continuity of projects such as the pension for older adults; scholarships for young people; support to the field; public works such as the Mayan Train; the Interoceanic; as well as new social programs, consisting of the provision of economic support to all women between 60 and 64 years of age and universal scholarships for boys and girls in public schools.

For his part, the Morena, PT and PVEM candidate for the Senate of the Republic, Raúl Morón Orozco, stated that with the leadership of Claudia Sheinbaum the Fourth Transformation will be consolidated and will turn Michoacán into a safe and cutting-edge state. .

“With Dr. Claudia we are going to deepen the Fourth Transformation and the second floor will surely create a different country, where we all have new opportunities, where we all live with well-being and this new country occupies the participation of all, that Michoacán continue to be an example of the avant-garde and the transformations,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the Senate candidate, Celeste Ascencio, recognized the presidential candidate for breaking the barriers that women have and becoming the first Head of Government in Mexico City, and soon, the first President of the country.

“Thanks to you who broke the barriers to become the first constitutionally elected Head of Government of Mexico City and soon the first President of our country and the millions of women who are fighting today, I can say that Michoacán is a land of women and also of illustrious men,” he concluded.

The event was also attended by the and candidates for federal deputies, Leonel Godoy, Jose Luis Cruz, Mari Carmen Bernal Martinez, Guadalupe Ortega, Miroslava Shember, Jose Luis Tellez, Marcela Velazquez, Marco Trejo, Carolina Rangel and Vanessa Lopez; as well as the leaderships of Juan Pablo Celis and Reginaldo Sandoval.

