Ducati, Jorge Martin dominates but finds a problem

Ducati Pramac rider Jorge Martin celebrated the victory in the first Sprint Race of the season on Sky: “We kept a good pace especially at the beginning, then towards the end it wasn’t easy to maintain such a competitive pace and I don’t know why we suffered. We hope to take a step for tomorrow, because this step is not needed to win.”

In view of Sunday’s race, the Spanish centaur identified a problem that should not be underestimated: “It won’t be so easy on Sunday. During the weekend I managed to do an easy 52.5, in the race doing 52.8 and 52.9 was quite difficult because it came back a little the test problem, the vibrations. Tomorrow we hope to find something to make a constant pace.”

His Ducati suffered a decline in the final laps: “We need to look carefully at the data and understand how to improve. I think we will also be able to take this step. Vibrations are a problem that grows during the laps, in the end it was really complicated. Not I know how much I can talk about it, but I’m sure we will find a solution.”