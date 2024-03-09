Dear Fabio, there are certainly similarities, but the genesis of the two engines leads to the exclusion of any copying. In both cases it involves the adoption of technical solutions already used in the automotive field and these are two engines conceived almost simultaneously, with little possibility, therefore, of copying each other. The BMW 4-valve boxer called R 259 was designed in 1986, with tests on the prototype bench in 1988 and debut on the R 1100 RS, shown at the beginning of 1993 (the GS 1100 arrived the following year). The Moto Guzzi engine designed by Umberto Todero was in the testing phase in 1987 and made its racing debut at Daytona in 1988, finishing third. The prototype of the road version of the Daytona was presented the same year in Paris. Over two years later, at the 1991 Milan show, the final motorbike arrived, which would not be on sale before mid-1992. The solution adopted by the two manufacturers responded to the need to contain the height of the cylinder heads. On the BMW the “high camshaft” system allowed for savings of around 4 cm per side, increasing the lateral inclination angle of the bike. On the Daytona, however, the need was not to interfere with the rider’s knees and not raise the bike’s center of gravity.