Vatican, March 9, 2024 – In Ukraine there are those who ask for the courage to surrender for the sake of the white flag. But others say it will legitimize the strongest. What do you think? “This is an interpretation. But I believe that those who see the situation, those who think about people, those who have the courage to raise the white flag and negotiate are stronger. And today we can negotiate with the help of international powers.” The Pope noted this in an interview with Swiss radio and television broadcast by Vatican media.

“The word ‘negotiation,’” he added, “is a bold word. When you see that you are failing, that things are not going well, you need to have the courage to negotiate. Shame on you, but how many deaths will this end in? Negotiate in a timely manner, look for some country that will act as a mediator. Today, for example, in the war in Ukraine, there are many who want to act as mediators. Türkiye offered itself for this. And others. Don’t be ashamed to negotiate before the situation gets worse.” Did Dad also offer to negotiate? “I’m here, period. I sent a letter to the Jews of Israel to ask them to reflect on this situation. Negotiation is never capitulation. This is the courage not to bring the country to suicide. Ukrainians, with the history that they have, poor people, Ukrainians under Stalin, how they suffered.” (Source: Adnkronos, photo: @VaticanMedia).