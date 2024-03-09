Rome – The Penitentiary Police, in collaboration with important organizations such as the National Association of the Penitentiary Police Section of Rome, Eur Torrino ASD, Ugl Credito, as well as under the patronage of the Lazio Region and the IX Municipality of the capital of Rome, has issued a clear message against violence against women. The event, titled ‘Hands Off Women’, aims to instil in youth and society the need for respectful and protective behaviour.

Works and interventions

The conference was attended by such prominent figures as Titti di Salvo, Luca Bedoni, Luigi Zaccaria di Anppe, Justice of the Peace Valerio De Gioia, MEP Anna Cinzia Bonfrisco, Professor Natale Fusaro and other prominent representatives of the academic, political and journalistic world. Their presentations emphasized the need to proactively prevent crimes related to violence against women, with particular emphasis on the phenomenon of femicide and the preventive actions needed to combat it. Moderator Piero Cucunato, advisor to Roma Capitale and team leader in the IX municipality, conclusions by Davide Bordoni, advisor to Roma Capitale.

Education, awareness and advocacy

The event highlighted the importance of youth education and the participation of security personnel in creating a safe environment for women. The debate highlighted the importance of preventive intervention and providing support and protection to victims, promoting open and constructive dialogue between institutions, specialized operators and civil society.

Conclusions and awards

The two days concluded with reflections from Magistrate De Joy, who stressed the importance of early awareness and support for specialist operators. In his closing speech, Ennio Occhipinti reaffirmed the value of women’s work and the need for social and trade union policies to support women in the world of work. The award ceremony and the distribution of publications on the topic enriched the event, which ended in a hall decorated with mimosas and flowers, symbols of celebration and respect.