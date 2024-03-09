Suara.com – Efforts to improve the quality of TV broadcasts in Indonesia have been carried out by the central Indonesian Broadcasting Commission (KPI) with the Indonesian Communication Scholars Association (ISKI). These two institutions held a discussion on the results of research on the Television Broadcast Program Quality Index (IKPSTV).

The event was held at the Mercu Buana University Campus, Meruya, West Jakarta, recently. One of the points discussed was discussing research results related to the index of 8 (eight) broadcast program categories, starting from religion, variety shows, talk shows, news, cultural tourism, children, infotainment, and soap operas.

IKPSTV has been a national priority program since 2015 which aims to see the quality of broadcast content on national network television stations. This index was carried out to become a reference for television broadcasters in improving the quality of broadcasts so that they are not only focused on Nielsen ratings.

“We really hope to get input from communication experts from ISKI regarding the index results released,” said the Chairman of the Central KPI, Ubaidilla in an official statement received by Suara.com.

NET TV’s AVP Public Relations, Agung Prasetyo, also spoke in a discussion held by the Central KPI and ISKI regarding the quality of television broadcasts in Indonesia. [dokumentasi pribadi]

In this activity, a number of communication academics and broadcast practitioners were also present to express their opinions. Opened with an initial presentation from Amin Shabana (Central KPI Commissioner). From Central ISKI academics, Dr. Endah Murwani (Multimedia Nusantara University) expressed her views regarding the results of research on the quality index of infotainment television programs, which was followed by a presentation from Dr. Ilham Gemiharto (Padjadjaran University) about soap operas.

One of the Central ISKI administrators who is also a broadcasting practitioner and AVP Public Relations of NET TV, Agung Prasetyo views the research results on the variety show program quality index as important. The results of this research were also implemented into NET variety show broadcasts.

“The presence of television program quality index research is certainly quite good as a balance in terms of the quantitative parameters that have existed so far. NET TV is one of the broadcasting institutions that cares about the quality of content for its viewers with its positive, entertaining value,” said Agung.

“We need to encourage variety show creators not only to entertain with jokes and music, but also to present warm, entertaining conversations while also digging up information about their guest stars so they can inspire the public,” Agung continued.

With the migration of broadcasting from analog to digital (ASO), KPI plans to develop IKPSTV into the Indonesian Broadcasting Index (IPI) in 2025. IPI seeks to rank the climate of the broadcasting industry in each province using the dimension of diversity of content (for example the quality of broadcast content and public interest ) and diversity of ownership (eg media ownership, provincial government support, broadcaster compliance and private support).

“So that the implementation of IPI will involve more university partners,” said the Central KPI Commissioner, Amin Shabana.