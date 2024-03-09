CATANIA – “Terra ca nun senti” by Carmen Consoli arrives in America: after over 50 concerts overseas, 20 years after the first performance at the South By South West Festival in Austin, the singer will bring the project to her Sicily in the States and in Canada.

Carmen will be at ‘Le poisson rouge’ in New York on May 22nd, to continue in Canada, in Montreal at the Au Galop Festival, where she will play on May 24th and then return to the USA, at the historic ‘Club Fugazi’ in San Francisco, on the 28th May. On May 29th it will be the turn of the ‘Whisky a go go’ in Los Angeles, while on May 31st the last stop of the tour is scheduled for Florida, at the Institute of Italian Culture in Miami.