The National Human Rights Commission (CNDH) reported this Saturday, March 9, that it initiated an ex officio complaint for the events that occurred on March 7, 2024, in which a student from the “Raúl Isidro Burgos” Rural Normal School in Ayotzinapa He lost his life and another student was injured, at a State Police car checkpoint, at the exit to the municipality of Tixtla, Guerrero.

Considering that the case transcends the interest of the federal entity and that it has national relevance, the CNDH highlighted in a statement that it will initiate an investigation ex officio and will integrate the corresponding file, for which it will request the necessary reports from the various authorities to clarify the facts.

“The CNDH sends its condolences to the relatives of the deceased, and will remain attentive to the ministerial investigations in order to guarantee the full clarification of the facts and access to justice and the truth of these unfortunate events,” he said.

*Stay up to date with the news, join our WhatsApp channel

OF

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions