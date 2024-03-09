Suara.com – Four people allegedly died after jumping simultaneously from the 22nd floor of the Teluk Intan Tower Topas apartment, Penjaringan, North Jakarta on Saturday (9/3/2024) afternoon. The four people are suspected of committing suicide, aka bundir.

According to the police, the four victims who fell from the 22nd floor of the Teluk Intan Apartments were from the same family.

Penjaringan Metro Police Chief, Police Commissioner Agus Ady Wijaya confirmed the incident.

“The four victims are suspected of jumping from the top of the apartment,” said Agus as reported by Antara, Saturday.

He said the four victims were a man EA (50), a woman AIL and two teenage boys with the initials JWA (13) and a teenage girl with the initials JL (16).

According to Agus, the four victims were found by security officers on guard in the apartment lobby.

Initially, the security officer heard a loud bang and immediately approached the source of the sound. That’s when four bodies were found lying on their backs.

Then, security officers reported the incident to the police.

“We are still investigating and investigating this matter,” said Agus.

After the incident, the police immediately came to the location and investigated the crime scene and identified the victim’s body.

According to Agus, the four victims suffered serious injuries to their heads, hands and feet.

The bodies of the four victims have been taken to Cipto Mangunkusumo Hospital for post mortem et repertum.

“And the witness was detained for further information,” added Agus.