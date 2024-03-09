Alberto Matano, speaking about his program La Vita in Diretta and Oscar Night, throws a dig at his opponent Myrta Merlino

The world of television and entertainment is based on popularity and fame. Every film, television program or series must find the approval of the public in order to continue. Entertainment programs are not excluded from this principle. Just like Vita in Diretta hosted by Alberto Matano, who in a recent interview sends a dig at his “opponent” Myrta Merlino. Here are her words.

Alberto Matano

Alberto Matano is an Italian journalist, author and television host, known to all for the program La Vita in Diretta, broadcast on Rai 1 at 5pm from Monday to Friday. The journalist will also cover the Oscar Night for Rai and for this reason he was interviewed a few days ago. In his interview he spoke about his work with Rai both as regards this important event and the hosting of the afternoon programme. Some of the words are addressed to the “competition” i.e. Pomeriggio 5, broadcast at 5pm on Canale 5 and hosted by Myrta Merlino.

The two programs have a very similar structure, and therefore the topics covered are often similar. According to statistics, at the moment the most followed program of the two is La vita in Diretta, even if Pomeriggio 5 is recovering many viewers. Regarding this Matano says:

“The results speak for themselves, today as yesterday. The bond with our audience is very strong and the idea that at 5pm one television in four is turned on for us makes me proud.”

But, in this last period, Myrta has managed to steal some important guests from Alberto Matano. Despite this, the man is not scared and threw a dig at his “adversary” saying:

“It’s okay. I always kept a smile. Of course, compared to the past, I have noticed that we have become even more of a source of inspiration for the competition. I’m glad to hear it.”

At the moment Myrta has decided to remain silent and not comment on the words expressed by her colleague.