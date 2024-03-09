After two races into the Formula 1 season, it already seems clear that Max Verstappen will not be able to keep up this year. The three-time world champion also won the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix under force majeure a week after the Bahrain Grand Prix. Just like last week, the 26-year-old Red Bull driver turned his pole position into victory.

Teammate Sergio Perez finished second at the Jeddah Speedway, well behind the Dutchman. The five-second penalty did not jeopardize that classification as the Mexican had more than enough of a lead over Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc in third. Verstappen celebrated his 56th Formula 1 Grand Prix victory in Saudi Arabia. He leads the standings after two races with 51 points.

Verstappen quickly moved away from the start and was already one second ahead after the first lap. Leclerc managed to repel the attack from Perez, who was in second place, but four laps later the Mexican had already overtaken him. Both Red Bull drivers were unable to move further ahead as Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll crashed the safety car onto the track on lap eight.

Verstappen and Perez took advantage of the opportunity to make a pit stop without significant loss of time. In ten seconds, mechanics replaced the tires of two Red Bulls. The only obstacle then was McLaren’s Lando Norris, who did not make a pit stop in neutral and temporarily took the lead. After thirteen of the fifty laps, Verstappen overtook the Briton. (AP)

