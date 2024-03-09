In the middle of International Women’s Day, at least three femicides were committed, including that of a girl; The body of a woman was found and an attempted rape was recorded in a funeral home, this is the balance in different states.

In Morelos, a minor was found dead in the Centro neighborhood, in the municipality of Yecapixtla, almost at noon, according to security reports.

In the authorities’ report, it was stated that several people arrived at a clinic aboard a vehicle and took the girl out, but the doctor on duty realized that she had died and showed signs of sexual abuse. The prosecutor’s office carries out the corresponding investigations. Last Thursday, in this same municipality in the east of the state, two minors were found dead at the bottom of a ravine.

In Hidalgo, with a bullet wound to the head and signs of violence, they found the body of a woman who was on the side of a dirt road, in the community of La Cañada, municipality of Atotonilco de Tula, Hidalgo.

Elements of the Municipal Police received a call from neighbors detailing that a young woman between 25 and 30 years old was on Emiliano Zapata Street. The victim had a gunshot wound to the head and was wearing jeans and a black sweatshirt.

Last Wednesday, the murder of a woman who was found decapitated in the San Nicolás neighborhood was reported. Local authorities reported that her body had a threatening message and so far her identity has not been released.

In Chiapas, a woman was shot to death while traveling aboard a truck, in the Terán ejido, municipality of Tuxtla Gutiérrez, the Attorney General’s Office reported.

The woman was driving a white Ram truck when individuals aboard several trucks blocked her path and began shooting firearms. The victim lost his life immediately.

Witnesses reported that at least two more women were taken by the armed men who were traveling in three off-road trucks, although witnesses reported that they were two men who were taken away by the hitmen.

They identify a woman

In Sonora, after the discovery of a clandestine cemetery in the community of El Choyudo, municipality of Hermosillo, yesterday, March 8, International Women’s Day, Leonor Leyva Cirerol was identified in Guaymas, Sonora, where there are 12 women buried in that place.

Leonor Leyva was a recognized social leader who left her house on October 25, 2022 and did not return.

Her daughter Alma Aurora Leyva pleaded on social media: “Please return my mother to me.”

Leyva Cirerol was in charge of a children’s soup kitchen where up to 100 children in precarious situations were fed each day.

“Today 8M is ‘celebrated’ Women’s Day, but this day we are also informed that Leonor was found dead in one of the graves located in El Choyudo. We have nothing to celebrate, we just have to shout for the who left, for those who remained silent. Let us be the voice of those who remained silent,” said Milagros Flores, leader of the Jóvenes Buscadores de Sonora collective.

The search work in that place began on January 13, 14 and 15 of this year and continued the rest of that week. In total, they located 33 clandestine graves and the mortal remains of four people, exposed on the ground. Some of the bodies had voter credentials with addresses in Guaymas in their belongings.

In Sinaloa, a man armed with a machete attempted to sexually attack a woman inside a funeral home located on the side of the Mexico-Nogales highway, at the northern exit of Mazatlán. The attacker was sent to a hospital after being beaten by business employees who helped the victim.

According to reports, “the workers at the funeral home were alerted by the screams of their co-worker about the intentions of a man with a machete who was trying to sexually abuse her, so they came to her aid, managed to disarm him and to achieve subdue him, they beat him.

Missing women increase in QR

The number of missing girls, adolescents and women in Quintana Roo in 2023 increased 18% compared to 2022, going from 66 missing to 78 from one year to the next, according to the organization Siempre Unidas.

The data is part of the Second Shadow Report prepared by the feminist group, which shows that, of the total number of missing persons in the entity, 75 are Mexican and the other three are of Canadian, American and Honduran origin.

OA

Themes

